Things to Do Over the Holiday Break

While the semester may be ending, those staying in Fargo-Moorhead over the holiday season and break will still have plenty to do in theatre, music, art and more.

Theatre:

‘I Will Not Go Gently’

Theatre B’s 15th season continues with Jennifer Childs’s hilarious one-woman show, “I Will Not Go Gently.”

The show follows rock star Sierra Mist and her spectacular comeback. Sierra herself is ready to return to the stage, taking over her mantle of Rock Queen — but are her fans?

“I Will Not Go Gently” will leave audiences rolling with laughter and is also a deeper look into what kind of legacy we leave.

WHERE: Theatre B

WHEN: Dec. 14 – 30, times vary

MORE INFO: theatreb.org

‘The 1940’s Radio Hour’

Heavy with nostalgia and full of big band music, the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre’s holiday show, “The 1940’s Radio Hour,” is perfect for the holiday season.

The show takes place in 1942, during World War II, at the WOV radio station in New York. Featuring singing, dancing, quirky little bits, old-timey “applause” and “on-air” signs and live, on-stage music from the F-M Kicks Jazz Band, “The 1940’s Radio Hour” will be a wholly entertaining holiday production.

WHERE: Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre

WHEN: Dec. 8 – 17, times vary

MORE INFO: fmct.org

Ballet:

‘The Classic Nutcracker’

In their stellar annual holiday production, the Fargo-Moorhead Ballet will be performing their production of “The Classic Nutcracker.”

Featuring music from Tchaikovsky’s original score and the beautiful grace of ballet, with the storyline of Alexandre Dumas’ story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” F-M Ballet’s production is a staple for the holiday season.

WHERE: NDSU Festival Concert Hall

WHEN: Dec. 15 – 17, times vary

MORE INFO: fmballet.org

Art

‘Latent Affect’

The Memorial Union Gallery’s “Latent Affect” features newly created works from NDSU photography students. The exhibition will feature a variety of works from students and showcases the work they created throughout the semester.

WHERE: Memorial Union Gallery

WHEN: Dec. 14 – Jan. 25, M – F 9 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

MORE INFO: MU Gallery Facebook page

APT Holiday Art Market

Featuring local artists, unique gifts, food, music and more, the first annual APT Holiday Art Market is not only an opportunity to buy one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, but also to see what local artists are making on the day-to-day.

WHERE: APT, a Creative Incubator

WHEN: Nov. 25 – Jan. 6, times vary

MORE INFO: aptartmarket.com

Bob Crowe’s ‘New Works’

In his seventh solo exhibition, regional artist Bob Crowe will be displaying “New Works” at Ecce Gallery in downtown Fargo. The exhibit will be displayed in two separate gallery spaces and a month-long show will follow his Ecce exhibition in the newly renovated Loudon Building.

WHERE: Ecce Gallery

WHEN: Dec. 2 – 31

MORE INFO: eccegallery.com

Music:

The Spill Canvas with WILD and Super Whatevr*

Based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, alternative band The Spill Canvas, with guests WILD and Super Whatevr, will play at The Aquarium Dec. 16.

The concert is a celebration of the 10th anniversary of their most popular album, “No Really, I’m Fine” (2007). Featuring favorites like “All Over You,” “Saved” and “Lullaby,” fans and non-fans alike will have fun reliving their 2007 album.

WHERE: The Aquarium

WHEN: Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

MORE INFO: aquariumfargo.com

Thriftworks Live*

Pre-Christmas, the Aquarium will feature electronic artist Thriftworks in a party lasting from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in his first Fargo show.

Thriftworks will also be supported by Dakota Faye, ChuckWayne and The Human Element.

WHERE: The Aquarium

WHEN: Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.

MORE INFO: aquariumfargo.com

*Concerts are 21+.