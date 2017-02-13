Vaginas: they don’t often hear their own names.

Perhaps you have a problem saying the word vagina. Many prefer to use alternatives like vay, snatch or hoo-hee. Doing a rough estimate, there are at least 50 American alternatives using the word vagina. So, why is there so much stigma with using the word vagina?

American culture has an undeniable tendency to sexualize the female body, and sweep female matters under the rug. Doing so leaves us in limbo, and that limbo is what The Vagina Monologues is intended to clear up.

The Vagina Monologues is a collection of interviews from women of various ages and backgrounds, sharing their personal accounts. The monologues are from the perspective of the vagina, which makes for a thought-provoking (if sometimes humorous) play.

“The point of Vagina Monologues is to get people to start talking about the everyday occurrences women and their vaginas have,” Kristy Brandt, a senior and the producer of this year’s Vagina Monologues, said.

For example, the opening monologue, “Hair,” shares the personal account of Eve Ensler, the originator of the monologues. Her husband didn’t like that fact that her vagina had hair.

This problem (dire, as you might guess) brought the couple to seek therapy. Upon hearing the argument, the therapist suggested Ensler shave her vagina, since it was her job to please her husband.

A moment’s pause.

I’m sure you know that isn’t true.

Ensler shaved her vagina, but because of irritation, she told her husband it would be the last time she would do so. In the case of her husband? He never stopped screwing around.

While some of the monologues touch on serious subjects, plenty of them bring comedic relief to everyday issues that women and their vaginas face.

The takeaway? Women should be able to view their vaginas as a source of empowerment. Women should be proud of their bodies and accepting of themselves — hair or no hair. Beauty comes in all forms.

The Vagina Monologues will be performed at 6 p.m. Tuesday in NDSU Century Theatre. Tickets will be $5 for students and $7 for non-students.