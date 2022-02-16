The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Who sang what?

I was raised on rap music. My dad is from California and that means growing up, I listened to a lot of iconic West Coast rap like Snoop-dog, Eminem and Dr. Dre. So you can imagine me and my dad were pretty freakin’ excited when the legends of hip-hop were announced to be doing the halftime show.

Fifty Cent, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J Bilge and Kendrick Lamar all delivered an unforgettable half-time show that left me and a lot of others wanting more.

The halftime show opened with Dr. Dre on the sound board and Snoop performing one of the most iconic hip-hop songs of all time, “Next Episode”.

The set and stage were so cool. The design being a neighborhood and the ground being a map of L.A. just highlighted how much of this performance was a love letter to California and West Coast rap.

From there Dr. Dre sang, “California Love” and my inner beach babe wished she was seeing this show live instead of in North Dakota with the zero-degree weather.

Fifty Cent took it away with, “In Da Club” which was arguably questionable for my 10-year-old brother to watch but I loved it all the same. He was a fantastic surprise addition that really brought the half time show a degree above all the others I have seen. Also the choreography for this section stood out to me on both watches.

Then the icon queen Mary took it away with, “Family Affair” quickly followed by, “No more Drama”. As someone who wasn’t as familiar with her music I was pleasantly surprised by her talent and the songs themselves.

Then Kendrick Lamar had an iconic entrance with, “M.A.A.D CITY” followed after by, “Alright”. The lyrics were impressive, at least to me who was also semi-unfamiliar with his music. The choreography during this section was phenomenal.

Then the rap god himself entered, to my ecstatic reaction. “Forgot about Dre” was rapped for a few seconds and was quickly followed by, “Lose Yourself” .

You can watch the drummer rap this song while Eminem sings it and it’s super cute. I hope to see him live in concert, but the Super Bowl Halftime Show may be the closest I will get. The only bad thing about this part of the performance is that I didn’t get to hear him rap, “Slim Shady” but not all surprising since it is nowhere near age-appropriate.

Then Dr. Dre and Snoop begin the last songs of the performance with, “Still Dre”. You know what, Dre is a billionaire for a reason. The lines about how rap has changed felt especially relevant given how rap continues to evolve but that doesn’t mean the classics aren’t still fire.

Needless to say, I thoroughly enjoyed the halftime show. I found some new songs, enthusiastically couch-danced to my old favs and it was the highlight of the entire game. They quite literally stole the show. Good job to the Rams for winning a game at this 10-minute concert.