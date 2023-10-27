The PSL is Overrated

It’s Only Use is Ushering in the Beginning of Fall

Anyone who knows me knows I am a pretty die hard fan of Starbucks. As I write this article, I am in the airport waiting for the Starbucks barista to let me know that my pumpkin cream cold brew is ready. And if you want my opinion, which you do because you’re reading this, I think cold brew tastes better then most other kinds of coffee.

I am a sort of an expert on the Starbucks menu. Not only have I eaten an impressive number of items from their year round menu, I have tried pretty much every seasonal item since I was old enough to have my own Starbucks account. Of course, being the basic white girl that I am, I have tried the legendary Pumpkin Spice Latte.

It was okay.

It’s not bad! I think how much I enjoy the PSL is heavily dependent on the barista. I think it’s a coffee drink that can quickly become too sweet. I personally enjoy the bitter taste of coffee. When the barista is really generous with the pumps of pumpkin spice syrup I enjoy it less. Furthermore, I don’t think the taste is all that different from a regular mocha. It kinda reminds me of Chai, which I love. But overall I didn’t think it was all that impressive. I know the girls in southern states who don’t have a proper fall just think it’s to die for, and the epitome of fall. For them I am happy.

If you are a fan of the PSL don’t let me rain on your parade. Keep enjoying it, sis. Don’t let me get you down. Personally, I think the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte is the best thing on the fall menu besides the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Furthermore, I think Starbucks fall menu is far from the best season menu they have. I would actually go so far to say that it pales in comparison to the winter menu which FAR outshines the fall menu.

The thing that was so revolutionary about the PSL at the time of it’s launch was that it made coffee good for people who don’t like the bitter taste of coffee. It made it much sweeter and more tolerable.

However there are lots of beverages on the winter menu that do that but better. My personal favorite flavors are the Caramel brûlée latte, the chestnut praline latte, and the toasted white chocolate mocha. They are the only Starbucks drinks that I will drink hot and they are perfect on a -52 degree winter day in Fargo North Dakota. If you know, you know.

Also, as someone who is a little dairy intolerant, I appreciate that they have been branching out into more dairy free options. In addition to the oat milk sugar cookie latte, there will also be a gingerbread oat milk chai (iced or hot) that will be available this winter.

Finally, the king of the winter menu. Better than all the new items, better than all the limited time syrups, the launch of the red cups! Nothing users in the beginning of the holiday season more for me personally then the return of the iconic red starbucks cups. This year, the rumored return of the colorful winter cups will be November 16th. You can bet your bottom dollar I will find my way to the starbies on my way to class that day.

The summer menu is alright, and so is the spring menu, but there are some truly gross drinks at starbucks as well. I think the pistachio drinks leave much to be desired and the best summer drinks are the dragon drink, and the pink drink which are available all year round anyways.

By far, the worst fall drink is the apple crisp drinks. I have tried them and I think they are literally deplorable. This Halloween season, I can’t imagine anything scarier than paying 7 dollars for a coffee that doesn’t even taste as good as everyone says it does.