The perfect Valentine’s Day mixtape to send someone special

A blend of old, new and everything in between

Cassy Tweed | Photo Courtesy

While the mixtape has evolved from cassette to playlist, the message has always stayed the same. When words simply don’t do the trick, music often tends to be the heartfelt answer. If you don’t know how to send the message to your crush, significant other or any other special person, these songs are bound to help.

Perfect – Ed Sheeran: A near-classic already, this slowed down acoustic ballad is sure to send the message. As it’s one of the most streamed songs of all-time, nearly any person it’s sent to is bound to get their attention.

The Time of My Life – Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes: There may not be any more nostalgic song than “the Dirty Dancing song” as it’s one of the most iconic songs from the 1980s. Few songs can cross over from other generations as well as this one has.

Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean: Few artists ride a line as thin as Ocean does, as he manages to create music that can alternate between some of the most romantic or sad songs made. One of his first hits, Thinkin Bout You, is an upbeat song that puts mood above all else.

Somebody to Love – Queen: While Queen is known for other hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Fat Bottomed Girls” more than this one, “Somebody to Love” might be one of their most emotional ballads that’s sure to pick up anyone’s mood and send just the right message.

Losin Control – Russ: Perfect for a late-night drive, few Russ songs offer the replay value that comes with this slow ballad. Staying away from any sad or melancholic lyrics, Russ hit it out of the park with a romantic feel.

I Want to Know What Love Is – Foreigner: While a hard rock group may not always come to mind for a love song, Foreigner offered a song for people to connect to others through. It’s a song that most of us are bound to know simply through sitting in a car with our parents’ radio stations.

Love Galore – SZA (feat. Travis Scott): Few songs have the romantic vibes that SZA manages to deliver in nearly every song without missing. To nobody’s disappointment, “Love Galore” connects her with superstar rapper Travis Scott for a slowed-down, mood-setting track.

Modern Love – David Bowie: Arguably, there is nothing is more of a classic than David Bowie in terms of a past generation’s music, and what better than one of his most iconic songs released? A mood booster, to say the least, that will send the message you’ve been trying to say.