The passing of Bob Saget and Betty White

Betty White suffered a stoke six days prior to her death

Betty White died in her home on Dec. 31, 2021, due to a stroke that occurred six days prior to her death. Theaters across the country will be celebrating her life and career on Dec. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday. Around 900 theaters across the country will play a film honoring Betty White. The film shows her “day-to-day life, highlighting her work and fervent advocacy for animals,” according to CNN.

White made her career as an actor and comedian, she starred in the show “Golden Girls.” She also appeared in “The Lorax” and “The Proposal,” among many other films and shows. “President Joe Biden, Mel Brooks, and many other celebrities and prominent leaders paid tribute to her after her death,” according to CBS.

“Social media was flooded with positive messages about the actress, many remembering White for her two passions: acting and animals,” according to CBS.

White dedicated her time and money to her activism with animals. “She served on the zoo’s board for more than 50 years, paving the way for state-of-the-art chimpanzee, orangutan and gorilla exhibits,” according to the New York Post. White was a board member and volunteer with the American Human, which helps ensure the safety and well-being of animals.

#BettyWhiteChallenge is circling the internet in order to celebrate Betty White and her activism towards animals. This encourages people to donate money to an animal shelter in Betty White’s name.

The death of Betty White came shortly before the death of Bob Saget, comedian and actor. At the age of 65, Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Fla. while on his comedy tour. An investigation is taking place to find the cause of death, which could take up to 10-12 weeks, according to CNN. The Sheriff’s office reported that there is no evidence of foul play or drug use.

After his family did not hear from Saget, they asked for a welfare check. The Ritz Carlton staff found Saget’s body in his hotel room on Sunday. “A report released Monday described Saget laying in his bed with his arm over his chest and the lights off,” according to ABC.

“Full House” co-stars tweeted about Saget among the rest of the world. Saget was well-known for the show “Full House”, where he played loving father Danny Tanner; however, he was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and appeared in “How I Met Your Mother.”

He began his stand-up career at the age of 17, and “his jokes were known to be dirty — a marked contrast to his ‘Full House’ character’s loving and wholesome father persona,” according to NPR.

Saget advocated for those struggling with Scleroderma, which is a chronic disease which includes the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. “His sister, Gay Saget, died of the disease in her 40’s,” According to NPR.

After the passing of Betty White, Saget shared a tweet honoring and remembering White. He shared “Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere and so full of love,” in an Instagram post, “I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this.”