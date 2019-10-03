Relax with puzzles, calming atmosphere in ‘The Long Return’

Unwind with this adorable game by Max Nielsen

MAX NIELSON | PHOTO COURTESY

Watch the little cub age and grow as the game progresses.

As midterms draw near and the semester keeps trudging on, finding time to relax and enjoy oneself is becoming more difficult. ‘The Long Return’ by Max Nielsen can be of some help.

‘The Long Return’ is a short, casual puzzle game centered around an orphaned puma cub retracing his steps to find his mother, growing along the way.

This PC game may be a good source of relaxation.

Emphasis on stress-free elements

As mentioned, this game is meant to emphasize relaxed thought through calm gameplay elements and beautiful landscapes. Many games on the market feature running, gunning and constant danger. ‘The Long Return’, is still entertaining without raising your heart rate or causing headaches.

Puzzling gameplay

The main component of ‘The Long Return’ is its puzzles. There are other elements to the game such as exploration, collecting glowing orbs and reliving moments with your mother.

The puzzles are unique and do require some thought to get through, but none are overly complex. They range from jumping over stuff to getting a select item to the other side of a board.

These puzzles are fun and engaging.

Soundtrack

The soundtrack to ‘The Long Return’, was created by Dale North and is peaceful, magical and invites adventure. The music helps drive the cub’s adventure and does not get annoying.

It is beautiful and definitely sets the mood for a heartfelt adventure.

Short and sweet

Since there is not a lot of time during this period of the semester, this game is perfect for a short break. It only takes about three hours to complete.

‘The Long Return’ is a short, beautiful game created by one developer. It is calming and short.

If you are looking for a quick, wonderful adventure, ‘The Long Return’ is a great game for you. This game is available on Steam.