The Library Kicks Off the End

The North Dakota State Library is gearing up for finals as the end of the semester appears on the horizon.

The library will be extending its hours, staying open 24 hours every day. The extended hours began last Sunday and continue until Friday, May 11 when the library closes at 5 p.m. They will be offering free food, free programs and more to students looking to study or just catch a break during finals week.

During extended hours, it is Bison Card access only after midnight, study rooms will be open on a first come first serve basis, no reservation required, the circulation desk will be closed outside of normal operating hours and additional campus escort service will be available for students’ safety.

There will be free food during finals week, and further details about when and what is being served can be found on the NDSU Libraries Facebook page throughout finals week. Special appearances by the Candy Fairy will be made throughout the library. For students who wish to bring their own food in, a microwave will be provided, but students cannot bring in outside cooking equipment.

During dead week and finals week, the library will be practicing “fine forgiveness.” If you have any overdue library materials currently checked out, no matter how overdue, the library will waive any resulting fines.

If you have preexisting fines from items you’ve already returned late, the library will be hosting their Fine Forgiveness Food Drive. Bring non-perishable food items, unopened and unexpired, to the checkout desk and the library will have overdue fines waived from your account. “1 item will get you $1 off your balance, and 3 items will take care of up to $5 in fines.”

Various stress-free activities and programs are available throughout dead week and finals week. LEGO bricks, coloring and more will be available 24/7, while other programs have been scheduled.

Dead week will include numerous programs, starting Tuesday with the library hosted Stress Melt Yoga, sponsored by the NDSU Wellness Center. Wednesday, they hosted De-Stress with the Senses, sponsored by the NDSU Counseling Center.

Thursday, the library will be bringing in therapy dogs, thanks to F-M Dog Obedience, starting 6:30 p.m. in the Weber Reading Room. Friday, the library will be having a game night in The Pit downstairs, starting at 5 p.m.

Sponsors for the libraries dead week and finals week include the Blue Key Honor Society, NDSU Police and Safety Office, NDSU Wellness Center, NDSU Counseling Center, F-M Dog Obedience, NDSU Gaming Guild, Sandy’s Donuts, Insomnia Cookies, Village Inn and NDSU Libraries.