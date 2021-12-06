The jury has spoken in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

What happened, how it ended and what I think

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial had gained national attention and I was curious who he was, what really happened and how the case ended. Kyle Rittenhouse ended up being not guilty for killing two and hurting one during the protests in Kenosha, Wisc.

Rittenhouse is a white, 18 year-old male from Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is a supporter of police officers and of Blue Lives Matter. Along with this, Kyle served as a cadet in a program for aspiring young police officers, says The New York Times.

While Kyle was following the news, he was drawn to what was happening in Kenosha, as The New York Times describes it, an industrial hub of around 100,000 people on the western shore of Lake Michigan. Kyle had ties to Kenosha as he was a lifeguard in Kenosha county during previous summers, as well as his father living in the city.

As the news was talking about Kenosha around Aug. 23, 2020, Rittenhouse was angered by the protests and looting that was happening in the city after a shooting. This shooting involved a Kenosha police officer, Rusten Sheshkey, a white male and Jacob Blake, a black male.

According to New York Times, officers had arrived at an apartment in response to a domestic complaint and tried to arrest Blake who was holding a knife and attempting to climb into an SUV. This is when Officer Rusten Sheshkey shot the male in the back seven times. And then came the protests and looting.

Rittenhouse then joined a Facebook group and vowed to protect the city of Kenosha and to assist the police and the National Guard. By the third night of looting, Kyle was there in an attempt to protect Kenosha, its businesses and the people of Kenosha.

The New York Times stated that Rittenhouse, in an interview with The Daily Caller said, “Part of my job is also to protect people. If someone is hurt, I’m running in harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle. I’ve got to protect myself obviously. But I also have my med kit.”

Wisconsin is an open-carry state, but this does not include minors, one of whom was Rittenhouse.

The New York Times says, “Mr. Rittenhouse was offering medical assistance to protestors, before midnight he was chased by Joseph Rosenbaum into a parking lot of a car dealership. A man nearby fired a handgun into the air, as Rittenhouse turned in the direction of the gunfire, just as Rosenbaum lunged at him. This is when Rittenhouse fired four times and shot Rosenbaum in the head. Rittenhouse then ran with at least a dozen members of the crowd in pursuit. In the video you could hear one person yell, “That’s the shooter.” Rittenhouse then tripped, fell and shot two more people who were chasing him, Anthony Huber who died, and Gaige Grosskreutz, who was shot in the arm, but survived.”

On the last day of the trial, Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to first degree reckless homicide, first degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide and two counts of first degree reckless endangerment, according to The New York Times. If Rittenhouse was convicted, he would have life in prison.

This is a huge case for those who agree with the second amendment, “The right for people to keep and bear arms.” I think it is very brave and patriotic what Rittenhouse was doing for the people and businesses of Kenosha, however I think he should have read into the rules of carrying a weapon as a minor.

Rittenhouse was defending himself; personally if someone was chasing me down, trying to kill me and I had a gun, I probably would shoot them too. So I’m going to have to say, I’m with Kyle and his team on this one. He was trying to protect himself and the good people around him, while others were trying to kill him. This case was done the correct way, the second amendment. Kyle was trying to protect himself and he had the right to have a gun, although there was an issue with him being a minor.

According to NPR, the White House released a statement from President Biden saying, “[The verdict] will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included…we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.” Biden urged people to refrain from violence and property destruction and said he had contacted Wisconsin’s governor to offer “support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.”

I understand that some people will be angered, but the jury has spoken. They went off of the facts and these are the results. I am sure that everyone from Kenosha or anyone who owned a business in Kenosha was grateful for Kyle standing up for them and their businesses. This case ended the right way. It followed with the second amendment. The only issue is Kyle having a gun under age. The jury has spoken and these are the results.