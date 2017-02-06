The Herd Welcomes 25 Into the Family

Once a year nationwide, high school seniors sign a binding National Letter of Intent for college football and this year left Bison fans more to cheer about.

The Bison football team has added 25 new members to its already impressive squad. The recruiting class is made up of students from 10 different states with eight of them coming from Minnesota.

One of the biggest signings this year was tight-end Noah Gindorff from Crosby-Ironton, Minnesota. The All-State tight end shrugged off a late offer from the University of Minnesota and new coach P.J. Fleck.

Joining Gindorff entering the Herd includes defensive Lane Tucker from Gillet, Wyoming, who had an offer from his home-state school. He was the USA Today Wyoming Defensive Player of the Year.

Also coming in on the defensive line are three defensive ends, Logan McCormick, Spencer Waege and Tanner Sundt.

The local boys flocked to NDSU as well. Four North Dakota players signed letters, including a duo from Fargo. Fargo Shanley soccer standout Jake Reinholz will tranistion over to kicker for the Bison, while West Fargo lineman Brandon Metz will be a preferred walk-on. Metz actually signed his letter to wrestle for the Bison, but will possibly play football as well.

It’s always an exciting time for the Herd as they get to glimpse into the future talent that can help them win more national championships. Coach Chris Klieman held a press conference on Wednesday to announce all the players. Klieman really stressed retention is key and players need to be patient in order for this whole process to come full circle.

Although it is something Klieman wants to focus on, it is not something the Bison have struggled with as the last couple years have seen a real commitment from the players. Twenty-two of the 29 players from the 2014 class are still with the team. Similar numbers can be put for the 2015 class, which is 23 of 26. Most continue to remain on campus to continue their football career with the Bison.

A key part in the recruitment process is how the players interact with the current players on the roster. Lots of times Klieman asks other players whether or not this kid could fit in with the team and see if he would gel with the other players. This makes recruitment so much easier not only for the coaches, but for the players.

The Bison overall looked solid on signing day and have brought on more talent to continue their dynasty.