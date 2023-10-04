Candlelight Yoga

The Group Fit series strikes again with another must-try workout class. For this week we will be narrowing in on Candlelight Yoga, and yes, it’s just as relaxing as it sounds. If you’re looking to wind down and release some stress, Candlelight Yoga will do just that. This class is held every Tuesday at 8 p.m. with the lovely Charli. I’ll jump into the details about the class, give you some more background about your instructor, and the feel of the class as a whole.

The entire class is extremely calming, allowing you to drop all your worries and tension at the door, so it’s no surprise it’s in high demand. The studio was entirely full, students lined up mat to mat. As soon as you walk in you can feel any weight get lifted off your shoulders. There are fake candles lining the room, as well as soothing music to set the mood. The instructor, Charli, is incredible at what she does. She speaks calmly and slowly walks you through every move, explaining where you should feel the stretch, in what muscles, and how to perform it, as well as offering tips to improve your posture or to challenge yourself if you’re feeling up for it. For 50 minutes, she will walk you through a powerful yoga flow to help stabilize the body and clear the mind.

Charli begins the class by centering us before we hop into the first exercise, all of which follows a patterned yoga flow, which you repeat twice. She always offers up encouraging words for the class during more intense moves, saying, “Whatever your version looks like for you,” while performing a move. She is a great instructor for anyone who may be trying yoga for the first time or someone who may be well-versed in the yoga lifestyle.

Throughout the yoga flow, she offers up regressions and progressions for every move, whether you want to crank it up a notch or take it easy. At the end of the class, you take around five minutes to lie down and let all of your muscles go loose. You have the opportunity to lay there, focusing on your breath and releasing any tension. It’s the perfect end to a slow-moving yet impactful yoga flow and will leave you feeling clear-headed and accomplished. She closes out the class, by reminding us to “thank our bodies for getting us through this practice”, which is a perfect reminder to be nice to your body and appreciate everything it can do for you.

It was the most peaceful class to slow your breath, thoughts, and energy down to take the time to really focus on your body and even improve your yoga skills. I highly recommend you stop by every Tuesday and indulge in a perfect yoga flow to close out your night. See you there, and namaste.