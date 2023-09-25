The Group Fit Series

XA Beat with Clare

Each week I’ll focus on one group fitness class that the NDSU Wellness Center provides to students for free. I attend these classes, so you don’t have to feel lost if and when you try one! After participating in the class, I proceed to write pieces informing students about the overall feel of the class and introduce them to their instructor. I see it as a way to help those students who may be hesitant to step outside of their comfort zone feel more comfortable doing so.

This week the focus falls on XA Beat with Clare, a class I have been wanting to attend for so long. P.S. It’s pronounced “ze beat”; just a nice little fun fact since I myself have been pronouncing it wrong for years. To preface, XA Beat is offered every Saturday at 9 a.m. and Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Studio B on the main floor of the Wellness Center.

To start, I’ll introduce you to your instructor Clare. Almost immediately you can tell that Clare is a ball of energy, and it’ll easily rub off on you. She makes note at the beginning of the class that it’s our workout and to just do whatever feels right–no need to follow exactly what she does. She’s loud, inclusive, and one of the most supporting group fit instructors I’ve ever had the pleasure of exercising with!

Long story short, she will be your biggest hype woman throughout the class. My favorite quote from her that helped ease any nerves was, “If you’re sweating, you’re doing it right. That’s the rule here.” Doesn’t matter if you love to dance, or you just want to try something new, this class will push you out of your comfort zone in the most fun way possible.

Not only does Clare do a great job of making everyone feel comfortable, but you can tell she loves her classes and the workout, easily keeping energy high and the entire class engaged, making 50 minutes feel as short as ever.

The class is set up so that each song is its own workout. One song may represent a leg burner, while the other one will target your shoulders. All in all, each song is upbeat and will get your body movin’ and groovin’. The choreography is surprisingly easy to pick up, as it’s fairly repetitive and simple. It’s sort of like a monkey see, monkey do situation.

She will begin her moves, and you start to follow along and then match her speed! Just like she said, “You’ll be amazed at how quickly you pick it up.” Before I knew it, we were all hitting the beats and breaking a sweat. In between songs, you’re free to grab water or shake out your muscles, but the next song starts quickly, so you have to jump right back in. With the combination of loud music and her encouraging words, you’ll feel like a professional in no time.

This class may lie a little far outside of some people’s comfort zones, but it is 100% worth it. You’ll leave the class feeling extremely accomplished and be surprised at how fun a workout can be. With no prior dancing experience needed, nothing is standing in your way. Whether you have some built-up energy to get rid of or need an energy boost, this workout is your answer. XA beat is here to bring out your inner –and killer–dance moves.