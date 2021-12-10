The Detroit Lions can still make the playoffs, here’s how

Photo Courtesy|Wiki Commons

T.J. Hockenson and the Lions are remarkably not mathematically eliminated from playoff contention

Looking for a potential Christmas miracle? Look no further than the one win Lions

Finally, 12 games into the season the Detroit Lions were able to notch their first win of the season. That gives them a record of 1-10-1 so far this season. Any reasonable person would say that the Lions have no chance to make the playoffs. But even though it might not seem like it, the Lions mathematically have a shot to get the 7th seed in the NFC. Here is everything that would need to happen, and how likely it is to happen. Percentages are based on ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Week 14

The Lions need to beat the Broncos, 23.7% chance of occurring. The Steelers need to beat the Vikings, 37.4% chance of occurring. The Chargers need to beat the Giants, 76.4% chance of occurring. The Jets need to beat the Saints, 29% chance of occurring. The Bengals need to beat the 49ers, 48.1% chance of occurring. The Panthers need to beat the Falcons, 67.6% chance of occurring. The Cowboys need to beat the Football Team, 62.8% chance of occurring.

Week 15

The Lions need to beat the Cardinals, 19.5% chance of occurring. The Bills need to beat the Panthers, 79.5% chance of occurring. The Eagles need to beat the Football Team, 63% chance of occurring. The Cowboys need to beat the Giants, 63.8% chance of occurring. The Falcons need to beat the 49ers, 22% chance of occurring. The Rams need to beat the Seahawks, 68.8% chance of occurring. The Buccaneers need to beat the Saints, 76.5% chance of occurring. The Bears need to beat the Vikings, 38.5% chance of occurring.

Week 16

The Lions need to beat the Falcons, 38% chance of occurring. The Titans need to beat the 49ers, 51.1% chance of occurring. The Dolphins need to beat the Saints, 41.6% chance of occurring. The Eagles need to beat the Giants, 62.2% chance of occurring. The Buccaneers need to beat the Panthers, 73.1% chance of occurring. The Rams need to beat the Vikings, 57.2% chance of occurring. The Seahawks need to beat the Bears, 70.4% chance of occurring. The Cowboys need to beat the Football Team, 72.2% chance of occurring.

Week 17

The Lions need to beat the Seahawks, 22.5% chance of occurring. The Bills need to beat the Falcons, 85.9% chance of occurring. The Texans need to beat the 49ers, 11.1% chance of occurring. The Giants need to beat the Bears, 48.4% chance of occurring. The Eagles need to beat the Football Team, 50.9% chance of occurring. The Packers need to beat the Vikings, 65.6% chance of occurring. The Panthers and the Saints need to tie, 0.3% chance of occurring.

Week 18

The Lions need to beat the Packers, 22.5% chance of occurring. The Buccaneers need to beat the Panthers, 81.3% chance of occurring. The Saints need to beat the Falcons, 59.5% chance of occurring. The Giants need to beat the Football Team, 50.8% chance of occurring. The Vikings need to beat the Bears, 68.2% chance of occurring. The Cardinals need to beat the Seahawks, 73.9% chance of occurring. The Rams need to beat the 49ers, 61.5% chance of occurring.

Basically, the purpose of this story is to tell you how slim the chances are of this happening. The chance the Lions make the playoffs this year is 0.0000000000021%. So, despite the chance being there, this would be one of the most unlikely things to happen in all of sports, ever. But that won’t stop me from dreaming about a legendary Lions postseason run.