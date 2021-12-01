The college football coaching carousel

Premier programs make big splashes in flurry of head coaching hires

With the end of the college football season nearing, there are coaching positions that need to be filled, while also positions that will be opening soon. This year, a couple of high-profile jobs opened up during the season in USC and LSU.

USC was linked to a number of big-name candidates, eventually shocking the college football world by hiring Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley. The hire came just a day after Riley shot down rumors of him potentially being the favorite for the LSU job.

Riley is a home-run move for a USC program that has been largely irrelevant since Pete Carroll left for the NFL in 2009. During his time at Oklahoma, Riley led the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances, along with producing two number one picks in the NFL draft.

The other shocking hire came at LSU. Former coach Ed Ogeron was told that he would be relieved of his coaching duties at the conclusion of the season. This led to the Tigers naming Notre Dame head coach Brain Kelly their new coach.

This was arguably as surprising as Riley leaving Oklahoma, as Kelly had become the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. However, he was offered a 10-year contract worth up to $95 million and that money was apparently too much to pass up.

With two big-name programs having head coaching vacancies, some coaches were able to use that leverage to sign sizable extensions with their current universities.

After being rumored the favorite for the LSU job, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract to stay in East Lansing for the foreseeable future.

Another Big Ten coach was able to use the rumors to earn himself an extension in Penn State head coach James Franklin. Franklin was rumored to be USC’s top target and he silenced the rumors after signing a 10-year, $70 million extension with Penn State.

A couple of other early hires have seen Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer be named the head coach of Washington, while Louisiana head coach Billy Napier has been named the head coach at Florida.

Meanwhile, it seems like Notre Dame is targeting Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell to be their next head coach. Additionally, two names linked to the Oklahoma opening are Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.