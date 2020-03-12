The Bison Curling Club looks to defend their crown

The Herd have a chance to win the title in their own backyard.

The NDSU curling club is back ready to defend their title. From Mar. 13-15, the team will take on other squads from the likes of Harvard, MIT and Nebraska to try and secure the national title at the 2020 USA College Curling National Championships.

As far as team rankings go, the club finished 12th this year in the event qualification point system rankings. However, NDSU still received a number one heading into the national tournament. Being the defending champions and the top-seed puts a target on the back of the Herd.

After winning the first national championship in club history in Boston last year, the Herd has had some high expectations from themselves all season. Club president Tyler Milner says the team expects to go back-to-back and win the title once again.

Milner also the team is still hoping to grow and improve. Despite end of the season right around the corner, developing the teams competitive procedures and dynamics can help propel the club to another title.

Unlike last year, NDSU has some home-field advantage. The Tournament is taking place right here in Fargo at the Fargo-Moorehead Curling Club. The location of the tournament gives the club a unique chance to take home the crown right here on their own turf.

So if the Coronavirus has you too spooked to travel, or you simply do not have the funds to party all Spring Break, head on down to the Fargo-Moorehead Curling Club to support the green and gold this weekend.