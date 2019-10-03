The best possible World Series matchups

Two that would be nice to see, and the one we will see

Alex Bregman and the Astros are primed for another World Series run.

Playoff baseball is here. After a long 162 games, the push to the World Series officially commences.

In a year that broke records, here are some of the most exciting World Series matchups we could be seeing in a couple of weeks.

Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves

This one checks two boxes. The first is one that is important in this part of the country, and that is the Twins do something in the playoffs. Second, a rematch of what some experts say is the best World Series of all-time.

The 1991 World Series was a classic and serves as the last major championship won by a Minnesota team.

It is definitely a long shot for these two teams to make the World Series. The Braves will likely have an easier time in the Divisional Series, facing a stumbling St. Louis team. A tough Championship Series against likely the Los Angeles Dodgers is tough.

Meanwhile, the Twins will go into a home run derby against the New York Yankees. Both teams reached the 300-home run mark, with the Twins setting the new single-season record at 307.

Both squads have also struggled with pitching down the stretch, but history is not on the Twins’ side. Minnesota has a 2-16 record in the postseason since 2003. New York is responsible for 13 of those losses.

Maybe Twins fans should just accept their fate and be happy with a win against the Yankees.

Oakland Athletics vs. Washington Nationals

This matchup won’t happen, but if it were to occur, it would be the best of the underdogs.

Both teams scratched into the playoffs as wild cards, giving each ballclub one more elimination game to play through.

But the Athletics and the Money Ball game have been able to get close, but have not won the World Series yet.

The Nationals meanwhile have always seemed to be close to a breakthrough for years now. Then they let Bryce Harper walk this past offseason, and it felt like a rebuild may be coming.

Wrong. Instead, the Nationals made the playoffs once again in search of the club’s first title.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Enough about the World Series matchups that won’t happen, because here is the one that does. Yes, there really isn’t any fun in picking the two teams that won their respective leagues and had the two best records in baseball.

But when you are talking about the best, well-rounded teams in the league, then the quality of this matchup will make up for it. These two also had a great World Series two years ago.

At the end of the day, it will be the Houston starting rotation against the Dodgers starting rotation. Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are the two leading AL Cy Young candidates, and Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu aren’t slouches for the Dodgers.

At the plate, both teams are well-equipped to take on the starting staff. LA will also have to deal with the fact they have not been able to win the World Series in the past two year, losing to the Astros and the Royals.

No matter what, this is the matchup that would be the best to watch.