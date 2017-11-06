The Best and Worst of Halloween

With Halloween happening just a week ago, there have been many research projects about what was the most popular costume and what were the most popular candies.

Halloween Express conducted an analysis of what was the most popular costume. Carla Soto, a worker for the creative team at Halloween Express explained what their company exactly is: “Halloween Express is one of the most dynamic Halloween merchandise chains in the United States. Each season they scour the planet looking for the latest and most sought-after costumes and accessories available today.”

To get this information, they used the tool Instagram API, which allowed them to “tap into posts to extract statistics,” Soto explained.

For 2017, surprisingly, the top #Halloween costumes on Instagram were fairy costumes, according to the number of average likes, with 4,073 likes. The second most liked Instagram posts, were of Pennywise from “IT,” with 1,848 likes. Donald Trump costumes got an average of 183 likes. Last year, the most popular costume for North Dakota on Instagram was a werewolf.

Next, they surveyed over 2,000 Americans about their favorite and least favorite Halloween candies.

The least favorite for North Dakotans was licorice, which is common for Americans because most of the least favorites were either candy corn or licorice. The overall least favorite was candy corn with 11.7 percent of American’s surveyed agreeing.

The most appreciated Halloween candy for North Dakota was Snickers, while 38 states declared Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as the best. Along with this, of those surveyed, 19.6 percent agree Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were the favorite.

From the survey, an anonymous female, 65, explained, “Everyone loves peanut butter cups, except those who have allergies.”

Of the three generations — Baby Boomers, Generation X and Millennials — the most appreciated candy overall was Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, increasing in percentage agreed every year.

Baby Boomers voted Jawbreakers as their least favorite candy, while Generation X and Millennials agreed upon candy corn, increasing the hatred over the gap.

For more information about Most Liked #Halloween Costumes and Best and Worst Halloween Candy it can be found at Halloweenexpress.com