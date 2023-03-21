The Benefits of Exercising

I recently started putting more time in at the gym and, although it hasn’t changed my life, it has definitely made a difference. Now, I’m not like all the “it” girls who weightlift twice their body weight, but I do love to hit a good 12-3-30 on the treadmill or even ball it up every once in a while. No matter how you decide to move your body, it’s a good choice regardless. To convince you further, here is a list of some of the ways exercise can benefit you.

Lift your mood and aid in mental health

When you exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins that contribute to positive feelings which in turn helps in reducing the pain you feel while working out. It also sends signals to the parts of your brain in charge of regulating your stress and anxiety levels through the use of hormones like serotonin and norepinephrine which also aid in reducing feelings of depression. I’ve also noticed that since I started working out, my confidence has definitely been boosted, and I have experienced a more healthy self-image.

Reduce the risk of health conditions

There are so many different health conditions that can be prevented or lessened through physical activity. Here is a small list I put together: heart disease, stroke, metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, Type 2 Diabetes, arthritis, many types of cancer, high cholesterol, and hypertension.

Strengthen bones and muscles

Exercise helps in releasing hormones that aid in muscle growth and when you maintain this muscle, it can prevent injury. Working out at a young age creates better bone density which then contributes to a slower loss of bone density at older ages. The combination of bone and muscle health will overall aid in avoiding falls and can also prevent bone conditions like osteoporosis.

Boosts energy

With working out comes improvement in endurance due to the increase in your ability to carry oxygen and nutrients throughout your tissues and now stimulated muscles. Because of the increased health of your heart and lungs, your body is able to store energy for other parts of your body which can aid in motivation and having more energy throughout the day.

Promotes better sleep

I don’t know if any of you can relate, but when I work out, I am always more tired which allows me to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Aerobic exercise alone or a combination of aerobic and resistance training are proven to give most individuals better sleep, but make sure you don’t work out right before bed because this boost of adrenaline will do the exact opposite.

Conclusion

There is no denying that exercising can truly benefit you and your body, so I highly recommend that you make it a habit. The next time you are having a bad day or you simply need some scenery change, go to the gym and you’ll see just how much of a difference it will make in your life.

