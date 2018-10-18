Terrible Fantasy Advice | Week 7

Some fantasy busts are like old jeans. When you buy them, they instantly become a staple of your clothing lineup. But after a year or two, the jeans get old and you have to part ways. You don’t really want to part ways because you’ve become emotionally attached, but when it’s time, it’s time. It’s better to give those jeans to Goodwill so they can rot in someone else’s closet. The oldest, most tattered pair of jeans this season is Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald has been relevant for the last 14 seasons, but poor quarterback play has made him droppable in most leagues. He might still be talented, but his situation probably won’t improve this season.

Other fantasy busts are like a new pair of jeans you regret buying. You saw this pair of jeans in the store, tried them on and thought you looked great. But once you go home and wear them a few times, you realize they’re completely out of style and wish you hadn’t taken the tag off. These jeans had so much potential, but now they’re just a regretful credit card swipe. Derrick Henry is that expensive pair of out-of-style jeans. He is just 24 years old and is still averaging 12 carries per game, but hasn’t scored a touchdown and is only averaging 3.33 yards per carry. Forget anything you knew or once loved about these jeans, it’s time to move on and go shopping.

Quarterback – Mitchell Trubisky

In Trubisky’s last two games, he’s thrown for 680 yards, 9 touchdowns and added 100 yards on the ground. I obviously don’t expect him to continue to produce at that level, but I trust Mr. Biscuit enough to start him against the Patriots in Chicago this week. Jameis Winston is another solid streaming option this week. The Buccaneers play at home against the Browns in Week 7.

Running Back – Alex Collins

Baltimore’s backfield has been about as consistent as a Taco Bell bathroom visit this year. The good news for those that spent a high draft pick on Collins is that he got a season-high 19 carries last week, and he’s had double-digit carries for four straight weeks. He’s been trending upward recently, and I think he’ll continue to do so because Joe Flacco has lost his groove. The Ravens play against the Saints in Baltimore this week. Vikings RB Latavius Murray should be a safe start this week as well, assuming that Dalvin Cook is inactive or on a pitch count.

Wide Receiver – Taylor Gabriel

Taylor Gabriel has been matchup proof so far this season. His worst week came in Week 1, where he had 5 catches for 25 yards. No matter who the opponent is, Gabriel is going to be involved in the offense. The Bears face the Patriots at home this week, so it’s probable that Chicago will have to lean on its aerial attack to stay relevant in the game. Mitchell Trubisky has been on a hot streak recently, which only makes Gabriel look even better this week. For a short-term start, pick up Jermaine Kearse, even though the Jets play against the Vikings this week.

Tight End – Austin Hooper

Last time I recommended starting Hooper, he only caught one pass for 19 yards. In the two games since, he’s averaged 9 catches for 74 yards. With Devonta Freeman headed to injured reserve, and Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley both questionable, Hooper’s potential increases even more. The Falcons play at home against the Giants on Monday Night Football, and Hooper should be worth a start, even if he doesn’t find the end zone. The tight end position is as shallow as ever this year, so it’s difficult to find a playable option on the waiver wire. I would be willing to roll with C.J. Uzomah of the Bengals playing against the Chiefs this week.