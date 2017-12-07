Terrible Fantasy Advice | Playoff Special

Here we are, the last issue of The Spectrum of 2017, which coincides with the more important ending, the final Terrible Fantasy Advice of the year. The playoffs are truly upon us, and since I can’t spew nonsense each week anymore, it all gets wrapped up into one mega playoff special.

So, while everyone else dreams about winning their fantasy league, I will dream that this actually helps you. If it does, I’m claiming the mental assist. Hey, I need any win I can get since I’m out of the playoffs.

Quarterbacks

Last week, I held out hope that Alex Smith was going to preform against the Jets. He did just that, tossing four touchdowns and 366 yards. With the rest of the Chiefs doing their darnedest to lose the AFC West, the rest of the season may rest on Smith’s arm. A nice remaining schedule makes Smith a good quarterback to make a championship push with.

Perhaps the biggest shock by fantasy quarterbacks this year has been Josh McCown. Currently, McCown sits as QB7 on the season, higher than Matt Ryan, Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford. His road is a bit tougher for the rest of the season than Smith, with the Broncos, Saints, Chargers and Patriots remaining.

When it comes to Dak Prescott, he sits as a mixed bag. The next two weeks are good matchups, with the Giants and Raiders who both rank in the lower third of the league, but Dak will still be without Ezekiel Elliot. When Zeke does come back, the Cowboys get to face the Seahawks and Eagles. At this point, there may be better options out there.

Running backs

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Jordan Howard. The second-year back has less than 50 yards in the last two weeks combined, which was really disappointing against the 49ers last week. If your league does not play in Week 17, Howard is still a start worthy running back. However, the Bears run into the Vikings in the final week.

For those playing in Week 17 and need a counter punch for Howard, look West. Marshawn Lynch has hardly been heard from this season, except for the last two weeks. In two-week championships, Lynch has a hard pull in Week 16 against the Eagles, but there is a softer matchup against the Chargers in Week 17. It is a safe road to the playoffs for him too, with the Chiefs and Cowboys the next two weeks.

Wide receivers

Jordy Nelson does not belong on any playoff roster. That said, Aaron Rodgers may come back in Week 15. In which case, Jordy Nelson belongs on a playoff roster. Nelson has not recorded more than 35 yards in a game since Brett Hundley took over under center. But, there is an undeniable connection between Nelson and Rodgers, so if there is a comeback, it will be for both.

The mid-season recovery by Cam Newton has spurred very good production from Devin Funchess. The top receiver in Carolina has seen triple-digit fantasy performances in his last three games. Green Bay, Tampa Bay and Atlanta close out the season, but he will likely be on the ‘Rhodes often closed’ against the Vikings this week.

Tight ends

Just as the playoffs roll around, the No. 1 tight end will be unavailable this week. Rob Gronkowski is suspended after his WWE tryout last week. This brings up many possibilities. Gronk owners should target Cameron Brate, Austin Seferian-Jenkins or Charles Clay. Everyone else should at least see if the situation would set the Gronk owners to perhaps make a deal.