Tampa Bay wins the Super Bowl

Lynne Sladky | Associated Press | Photo Courtesy

Tom Brady wins his seventh Super Bowl

Bucs take home their second Lombardi Trophy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. This was the first Super Bowl win for the franchise since winning it in 2003.

The Buccaneers gamble with veterans this season paid off, as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski helped the Bucs come out as Super Bowl winners. This was Brady’s seventh Super Bowl ring since coming into the league in 2000.

The game began slowly as the Buccaneers went three and out in their first drive, and the Chiefs only picking up one first down in response. However, the game quickly shifted when Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II started picking up big chunks of yards in the run game, and later Brady found Gronk in the endzone.

The Chiefs responded with a field goal, but Brady found Gronk again giving the Bucs a 14-3 lead. The Chiefs managed to get another field goal trimming the lead down to an eight-point deficit, but Brady managed to connect with Antonio Brown for one-yard touchdown.

In the second half the Chiefs came out firing, but a few poorly timed penalties set them up for a 52-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. The next drive Fournette found the endzone from 27 yards out giving the Bucs a 28-9 lead. An untimely interception from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, gave the Bucs good field position to earn a field goal. he final score was 31-9.

Brady finished the game 21 for 29, with 201 yards, and three touchdowns. Mahomes finished the game throwing 26 for 49, with 270 yards, and two interceptions. The game was even included a man streaking across the field. Brady now has more Super Bowls than every single NFL franchise.