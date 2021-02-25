Riley Dorau | Photo Courtesy

It takes courage to go down the road less traveled. Do you possess that courage?

Now is the time to forge new paths and take leaps of faith

Society has made it hard to be yourself. The world has become sided on views and expectations, so much so that I have seen hopeful eyes turn into suffocating ones. Most kids think they need to live typical, standardized lives because it is what we are taught as accepted and it is most comfortable. But, why?

The road less traveled seems less crowded just by reading it and I found out why. There is a common well-known phrase of “ it’s easier said, then done.” Taking the road less traveled is the synopsis of that. When we put ourselves in uncertain positions, it gives us the ability to feel the fear and explore adventure, even if we “fail.”

I was thirteen when I picked up my first camera. While most kids got ready for volleyball or basketball practice, I rode horses and was a wedding photographer at fourteen. I was a freshman in high school when I officially launched my own photography website.

I explain that time period in my life to others as inspiration. When starting something new, it’s easy for your mind to fog with doubt. Was I the best of the best? No, but I did something that allowed me to get uncomfortable. I will never regret my decision because it has grown me into a person I would have never become if I didn’t start.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy or not scary, but the gain you receive from learning how to be a leader is something everyone should experience. I have put myself in the most vulnerable situations and sometimes I think you have to in order to have others understand your story. To become the best version of ourselves we must grow from the mindsets we have that stops us from living to our true potential.

There are so many opportunities here at NDSU to branch out and find your

calling. No matter what year you are in, it is time to share your hidden gifts with others. There are small steps that can be taken to lead you to a life that is less traveled.

I started with perspective. In order to change your path, you must seek adventure to find new beginnings. Our generation is filled with unlimited possibilities but we must learn how to voice our talents to help the next person gain the confidence to start their story.

This is my first article, I plan on writing more which is both freeing and scary but doing this proves that I am another voice in our generation. I hope my story stands clear to all those struggling with purpose or misunderstanding of who they are.

There is an indescribable feeling about doing something you were once afraid of and “succeeding” at it. I put succeeding in quotation marks because everyone’s version of success is different.

As my business has grown (and so have I), I have come to terms with what taking the road less traveled really means. If you are sitting at home or in the dorm room thinking about what you can do to become a part of something or become someone, I hope you fight for it.

There is a discipline with hard work and undefined experience with individualism. A famous quote by Jerry Seinfield, “Sometimes the road less traveled is less traveled for a reason.” We all go through decisions in life. But, one small choice can rebirth your entire outlook. Are you ready for the challenge?