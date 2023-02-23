Superbowl LVII Commercials

Superbowl LVII was definitely one for the books. Although most people would think I’m talking about the game itself, I am actually directing this comment toward the commercials. I don’t know about you guys but every year I get hyped to see who paid $7 million for 30 seconds of screen time, and they never disappoint. Today, I’m going to be going over my favorite commercials, and quite honestly, I am expecting some hate.

Booking.com

Sitting in sixth, we have the Booking.com “Somewhere, Anywhere” commercial featuring Melissa McCarthy. Now, I know this is controversial because this was put on many people’s worst-ranked commercials, but I am a Melissa McCarthy stan, so come for me. I thought she stole the show with this one, and I truly enjoyed all 30 seconds of this one.

Google Pixel

This one got fifth not only because Amy Schumer is a queen but also because the comedic value was there. For everyone who is freaking out that I didn’t talk about Giannis, I will give him props for his part. In most descriptions of this commercial, they refer to Amy as the side feature to Giannis, but I’m a big lover of comedy, so I loved Amy Schumer.

GM x Netflix

You’re probably noticing a pattern in that I loved all the commercials with comedic geniuses present. Will Ferrell will always be one of my favorites and the combination of him with a bunch of my favorite Netflix shows was charming in a refreshing way. The Stranger Things segment with Priah Ferguson was the best!

T-Mobile

I’m a sucker for a good musical, so when John Travolta came on screen to the tune of “Summer Nights,” I lost it. Grease is in my top 5 musicals, so I instantly knew that this commercial would work its way into my favorites. Also, the creators of this commercial did an excellent job with the wording and having it fit into the song.

The Farmer’s Dog

In the number two spot, we have a commercial that had me balling. They really pulled on the heartstrings with this one because who doesn’t love a good puppy ad? When they showed all the ways the dog had been with its person and the love they shared, I couldn’t control myself. All I can say is that I can’t wait to hug my dog when I get home.

He Gets Us

In the top spot we have the controversial Christian “He Gets Us” advertisement. I had been hearing about this advertisement for a while before the Superbowl and to say I was excited is an understatement. As a Christian, it was refreshing to see Jesus depicted in a positive light because it’s true: He does get us. All of us.