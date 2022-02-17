Summit League Food Fight at NDSU Basketball

The North Dakota State University Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) will be collecting food and monetary donations at two upcoming NDSU basketball games in support of the Summit League Food Fight, a competition among league schools to collect the most donations for their local food pantries.



NDSU student-athletes will be making their final collections of the winter at tonight’s men’s basketball game against Oral Roberts and next Saturday’s 1 p.m. women’s basketball game against North Dakota in the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. Monetary donations are being accepted online at https://yougivegoods.com/northdakotastatefoodfight2021.



This year’s NDSU collection will benefit the Emergency Food Pantry. The pantry will take any canned and packaged food in the original, unopened packaging. They also take hygiene items. Common items needed include peanut butter, rice, canned meat (tuna, chicken, salmon), toilet paper, bar soap, baby wipes, diapers, dish soap, and laundry soap.