Summer 2023 Movies to See

This summer is about to be one for the cinematic books with Marvel, Pixar, and every other film-making company bringing their best. I will admit that my anticipation of these movies will be the only thing getting me through this summer, and for all the people who will be working full-time and experiencing close to no fun, I highly recommend checking these out even if it’s just an excuse to escape life for a moment. Without further ado, I give you my top 10 films to look forward to this summer.

“The Mother”

Starring Jennifer Lopez, this thriller covers the story of an assassin mother who comes out of hiding so she can protect her daughter whom she left years back. This movie will be in theaters on May 12, and I’m sincerely curious as to how this plot will play out and can’t wait to see what Jennifer Lopez does with this interesting role.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter”

Also coming to theaters on May 12, this is a fun movie about four best friends who travel to Italy to give their book club some spice. Little do they know, the tea they stir as they read their books won’t be the only tea to be spilled after secrets are revealed, and the plot of their lives becomes a lot more interesting than the one in their books.

“The Little Mermaid”

This movie has been a long time coming and will be released in theaters on May 26. With the constant PR and TikTok reaction videos to the trailer, I have some high expectations. This live-action movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel will be one to remember, and I can’t wait to see if my favorite character, Flounder, makes an appearance.

“Elemental”

In theaters June 16, this Pixar movie personifies the elements: fire, water, land, and air. This is a story that teaches that even the most different people can be friends and shows the importance of friendship and sticking with each other no matter what. I’m sure we have another tear-jerker here, and I hope this lives up to the hype.

“No Hard Feelings”

I’m not sure if I’m all that excited about the plot of this movie, but I’m a die-hard lover of Jennifer Lawrence, so I’ll definitely be giving this a watch on June 23. When a delivery driver is in a pinch for some money after her car gets repossessed, she turns to the most logical solution: dating someone off Craigslist for money. I can’t imagine how this could go wrong.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Yes. Harrison Ford will be back on the big screen on June 30. I honestly don’t know the plot of this one, but I heard there’s something about a god-daughter played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. If I’m being completely honest, I’m just watching it because it’s Indiana Jones.

“Haunted Mansion”

Being released on July 28, Disney’s “The Haunted Mansion” is a new take on the last Haunted Mansion movie. An old New Orleans mansion is found to be haunted by a new owner Gabbie and her son. In order to get rid of these spirits, they bring in a tour guide, psychic, priest, and historian. Can’t wait to see where this goes.

In conclusion, I can’t wait for this summer of films. I might have to call in sick a couple of times, so I can be cuddled up on a nasty theater chair surrounded by sticky children munching on popcorn with my best bud, Orange Fanta, to accompany me all summer long. If you’re my boss, you didn’t see this.