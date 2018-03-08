Suicide in Fargo

Fargo police shut down Center Street from Pinewood Boulevard to Seventh Avenue Northeast after responding to a possibly armed suicidal man in his home, Saturday March 3.

The Fargo Police Department, F-M Ambulance, Cass County sheriffs and state patrol all responded to the call.

The police were responding to a possibly armed man suicidal man in a home according to Assistant Chief Jerry Boyer.

“We wanted to take our time with the situation. We wanted to make contact with the individual, but unfortunately we weren’t able to actually make contact with him, so we did have to utilize other resources to make contact with the individual, ” Boyer said.

The situation was resolved peacefully according to the police. Authorities also reported no injury.

Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in North Dakota, and according to the North Dakota Suicide Prevention Program, North Dakota has a higher rate of suicide than the rest of the country.

In 2015 First Line, a suicide prevention hotline in North Dakota, reported 1,870 calls from residents of the state.

Alison Traynor, the director of the North Dakota Department of Health Suicide Prevention, said at a suicide prevention conference that, “It’s very difficult for people to disclose thoughts of suicide without being asked directly. So, we really encourage people to watch for warning signs”

There are many warning signs to look out for when it comes to suicide, but the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says people should “be concerned” if they see a “change in behavior or the presence of entirely new behaviors.”

WDAY reported that the best things to do in this type of crisis situation are to stay with the person at all times, take away dangerous substances, “Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255) or FirstLink at 211” and call 911 in an emergency situation.