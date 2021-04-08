Student body election results are in

The results of the student body election have been released declaring Carl Ludewig and Laura Friedmann as the new student body president and vice president.

Along with their win, senators have been elected for each college. Billie Lenz is the elected senator for the College of Agriculture, Food Systems and Natural Resources. Morgan Hovde, Amalia Thomas, Christian Walth and Rachel Schall are the elected senators for the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

For the College of Business, Leighton Rach is the elected senator. The college of Engineering elected six senators including Carter Eisinger, Tanner Johnson, Mohammed Eyada Mohammed, Kirkland Zitzow, Taylor Kimball and Lily Leong.

Joy Dahlen, Alex Duerr and Sara Smith are the elected senators for the College of Health Professions. Jacob Anderson and Peyton Lahr are the elected senators for the College of Human Sciences and Education. Graycin Wanzek and Samantha Weston are the elected senators for the College of Science of Mathematics. Sri Lalitha Nuthulapati is the elected senator for the College of Graduate and Interdisciplinary Studies.

Additionally, all four Constitutional Amendments passed.