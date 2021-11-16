Staying sane in Fargo’s winter months

As Fargo enters a deep cold spell, here are some activities to save you from boredom

As the first snowfall of the season comes upon us, most students, and especially freshmen, are going to discover new levels of boredom in the chilling winter temperatures. Sheltering ourselves inside for the next few months by ourselves may be tempting, but there are still plenty of activities to keep us busy until the warmer spring months. Listed below are just a few of the many fun opportunities to keep us sane.

NDSU’s On-Campus Events

NDSU has plenty of fun activities on campus throughout the season to keep students occupied, ranging from craft nights to comedy shows. Look no further than the occasional drag show, talent showcases, kit building and painting nights to have a great time indoors.

Don’t forget about the weekly new films shown at the NDSU movie theater as well. All of the scheduled events are listed directly on NDSU’s campus attractions calendar of events website.

Skiing at Detroit Lakes

While it may not be as grand as the slopes of Aspen, Colo., Detroit Lakes is a mere hour’s drive to have a fun time skiing with friends outside once the snow sticks. Offering a handful of courses with excellent terrain, skiing and snowboarding is a great way to make the most of the outdoor weather on a short day-long trip over a weekend.

Fargo-Moorhead Area’s Frostival

The much-anticipated Frostival will take place from mid-January to mid-February at the top of 2022. According to the Frostival’s website, “Frostival is all about celebrating the ‘cool’ of winter with outdoor events, concerts and family-friendly activities across our North of Normal city, Fargo, and its sister cities West Fargo and Moorhead.”

Offering everything from winter volleyball and kickball to snow sculpture competitions, the six-week festival aims to show that Fargo’s freezing months can’t stop friends and family from coming together and having fun outside.

Plenty of games!

There might be nothing better than gathering around the fire and getting the whole group involved in some fun card and board games. ‘Cards Against Humanity’ and ‘Buzzed’ have become staple college games to pass the time with friends in a hilarious way. With the college student budget being tight, a simple deck of cards may give you a lot more fun at a much cheaper price than you could imagine.

If you’re looking to get out of the dorm or apartment and play some games in the community, feel free to join in on the fun at many local bars and restaurants. A local favorite is Herd and Horns, which offers weekly cash-prize bingo with delicious food on the side. Labby’s Bar, just off of University, offers bingo and trivia multiple nights a week for all ages as well.

Downtown Fargo’s Holiday Lights

Get a group of friends together and check out the gorgeous holiday lights that are coming up soon. As the downtown area fills with hundreds of lights and colors, it’s a great opportunity for a fun walk downtown to support local businesses or simply a small photoshoot for your next Instagram post.

NDSU Winter Sports

Get out and support a few of the many winter sports at NDSU this season. While men’s and women’s basketball may be the spotlight, with plenty of opportunities to show your bison support loud and proud, there are other sports to help boost morale as well. The men’s wrestling season continues on and deserves more of a spotlight and support than they currently get from our tight-knit community.

Hit the gym for 2022

Speaking of fitness, it’s time to get back in the gym and better yourself for 2022. With the weather keeping us inside, we might as well stay active and start working on those summer bodies sooner rather than later. The NDSU Wellness Center also offers the option to rent outdoor equipment, including the widely popular Nordic skis to get people exercising outside during this time of year at a wildly low cost. Most importantly, let’s not forget about some rest and relaxation in the wellness center sauna after your workout to warm you up for the cold walk afterward.

While we may feel lost and hopeless without the warm sun coming down on us for the next few months, there’s nothing more important than staying active and social during this time. Bettering ourselves, supporting our community and attending some of the many F-M events can keep us close with one another and prove to be more of a memorable time than we could have ever imagined.