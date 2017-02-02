Fargo Fashion | Statement Sleeves + Statement Earrings

Statement sleeves are heating up on the apparel front, while statement earrings are fashion’s biggest upcoming accessories trend. Standout earrings and elevated sleeves are chic and showy on their own, but it’s when they’re worn together that they make a major statement.

Statement sleeves are both pretty and practical for winter, and they’re about to become an even bigger trend for spring. Style stars at the forefront of fashion have been sporting dramatic long sleeves since late last summer, and designers showed them extensively at their spring 2017 fashion shows.

You’ve probably already tiptoed into the statement sleeves trend with a cold shoulder top or off-the-shoulder dress. But now it’s time to take it up a notch with tiered ruffles, low-hanging bias-cut spirals and full volume flares.

Bell-shaped and ruffle styles stand out from the crowd, but extra-long, impractically oversized sleeves earn the most double takes. Old-fashioned bishop sleeves that balloon out and end in a cuff are also making a surprising comeback.

Cutouts and slits diverge from the cold shoulder cut, and mixed materials and embellishments add flair to any of these silhouettes. There really is no look too extravagant, especially when you let the sleeves shine by pairing the top with basic jeans.

Could it really get any easier?

To up the ante, add on spring’s biggest jewelry look, statement earrings. This comeback isn’t about glitzy evening danglers; it’s focused on the sculptural, bold and asymmetric. Designers showed lots of exaggerated geometric forms, from chunky modern hoops to artsy shoulder-skimming tiers that resembled works of modern art hanging from models’ earlobes. Mismatched pairings and solo earrings are also on their way in.

This creative styling trick means that your lonely earrings who’ve lost their mates are now super on trend. Wear one large earring with just a small stud on the other side, or pair mismatched yet coordinated styles. If you have double piercings, take two matching sets that work together, and wear both at the same time for a bold look. You can even add in more studs, crawlers and cuffs for a real ear party.