Sports Editor’s List: Get Over With February

February is the shortest month of the year, and I am thankful for that. As a sports fan, after the Super Bowl, there is not a lot to offer. There is the NBA All-Star game, but that is it. Yes, I know there is other stuff going on, but let’s get on with it.

No, I am already looking past February, and here is what I am looking forward to.

1. Getting outdoors

I really don’t trust this current warm weather. Mid-20s in February is nice, but if it is going to be like this, then let it stay. Just make everything dry out and thaw. I know I am up for playing some football, baseball and such.

After playing a game of football my friends dubbed “The Snow Bowl,” I realized my hatred for playing on icy fields. It may have been two-hand touch, but everyone hit the deck on a number of occasions. That “ground”— more like solid ice — hurts.

The new green grass will be a pleasant improvement.

2. March Madness

Or is this more of an excuse to watch basketball in class? Admit it, it happens. There are very few things better than the opening four days of the tournament. Almost constant viewing of games and checking brackets. Read below for the negatives of this though.

3. NHL playoffs

This is where I admit that I should pay more attention to the NHL regular season. Playoffs though, that is where it gets good. The quality of hockey increases, and it helps that there are fewer fights. With the Wild making a charge, it would be nice to see them bring something to the north. But, with their luck, they will lose to the Blackhawks in the conference finals.

That, or someone will blow a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup, because that is how sports works now.

4. A break from All-Star games

With the Pro Bowl, NHL and NBA games all happening in the last couple of weeks, it is good for a break. All-Star games have their places, but they are just a bit boring.

It will be good to just have straight competition for the next couple of months, until the Mid-Summer Classic in July. At least MLB has the Home Run Derby for a bit of fun.

5. Beginning of the motorsport season

This is the one that has been bugging me the most this year. I am really excited for racing season to begin. Now, I am not talking NASCAR.

OK, yes, I will likely catch part of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26, but I am waiting for the Formula 1 season to start up. Pre-season testing starts late this month, with the opening Australian Grand Prix on March 26. With new aero and wider tires, hopefully the Mercedes dominance will be shattered.

There will be a new champion, as Nico Rosberg retired after winning the title. Expect a four-way battle between Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, Ferarri’s Sebastian Vettel and the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Daniel Riccardo for the crown this year.

Bonus: Something I am not looking forward to — crying

This is the year, I am telling you now. I will be getting that perfect NCAA Bracket. There is no way I am messing up this year. It won’t be like last year, when I lost my bracket challenge thanks to Villanova’s last second winner against UNC in the championship game. Had that not went in, a UNC victory would have elevated me to the win.

Now, excuse me while I plan how I will cope when Kansas gets upset in the second round.