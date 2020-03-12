Saying Farewell

A Features Editor signs off

Many of you have known me as just an elusive name with the title “Features Editor” next to it and if so, that’s okay. I’m glad you picked up The Spectrum and flipped the page to the Features Section. After all, that’s been my job this semester and walking by and hearing people talk about stories written by my writers or even me, has always, without fail, put a smile on my face.

It’s at this point in the semester where I have ‘bitten off more than I can chew’ and sadly have to take time away from The Spectrum and focus on getting tasks done that are required for my major and doing them well. Graduation is only a semester away.

This is a letter that takes a dual role—to announce to everyone that the Features Editor position is open and ready for the taking; along with my massive amount of gratitude to the rest of The Spectrum staff. The lucky person who fills the position of “Features Editor” is about to find out they will be working with an incredible group of intelligent people and secondly, are about to be submerged into the world of working for a newspaper. That entails deadlines, emails, creating content and being in charge of editing stories that are sent to you via employed writers.

Working for a newspaper can be stressful, especially if taking on the role as a full-time student, but know this; it’s one of the most rewarding jobs, in my opinion, a student can have at NDSU. You’re the one who gets to mentor writers and help them along their path to success. You also have a great amount of choice in what you want to cover and what you choose to cover in your stories with two deadlines a week, you’re “the editor” after all, something you should take great pride in.

Features writing helps you create your own style in creative nonfiction and at the end of the week, you literally get to see your work published and in somebody else’s hands. It’s a job that allows you to learn something new, improve communication skills and prove to people that you can actually write.

Thank you to everybody who picked up the paper and, in turn, supported what The Spectrum strives to do and, specifically, to the readers who followed my section. Thank you for sticking with me throughout the academic year.

