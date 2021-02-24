SAD is real, but spring is just around the corner

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

The gangly trees showing winter’s woes will soon return to green.

Keeping your head up in these last few weeks of winter

Hang in there friends, spring is almost here.

Do you ever have those days in the winter where you feel groggy, sad, low on sleep, or even have a loss of interest in daily activities? I know I have. With these days being extra cold lately, I believe it would be super beneficial to introduce you to some ways to make these last few weeks of winter a lot brighter.

Have you ever heard of SAD? SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder, affects mood, sleep, energy levels, relationships, and potentially schoolwork. I like to call SAD, seasonal depression. Many people struggle with seasonal depression.

Seasonal depression is caused by shorter days or a reduction of hours of sunlight in a day. When it gets dark outside earlier, our brain may be telling us to go to sleep or to start producing melatonin. This is when we have too much melatonin and we may start feeling groggy, sad, tired, or at a loss of doing the activities we normally enjoy. If you are feeling SAD, here are some valuable tips to help you overcome this:

1. Get as much sunlight as you can, whether that means opening the curtains or going for a walk outside. Either way, it might just boost those serotonin levels.

2. Exercise daily. Exercising will make you feel so much better about yourself, as well as boosting serotonin and other feel-good brain chemicals.

3. Drink water. Stay hydrated.

4. Reach out to ones you trust and love. There are many people around you who love and care about you. If you tell them how you are mentally and physically tired, they are more than likely going to listen and support you.

5. Eat healthily. Although you may be craving sweet or salty foods, don’t do it. Eating a balanced meal will make you feel much more energized long-term.

You may think it is just you who is struggling with seasonal depression; however, you are not the only one. Bring other’s cheer, do something small for them that might make a big difference in their day.

Buy your friend a coffee, send a loved one a card, send a text to a friend who might need some words of encouragement, go on vacation with a friend. These are just a few ideas to brighten these dark, last days of winter. Little things can make a big difference.

If you are struggling with seasonal depression or just feeling gloomy in these last few weeks of winter, you are not alone. Hang on tight, it is almost spring, and I can tell that the days are getting longer. Maybe take advantage of this cold weather and go skiing or snowmobiling. There are many ways to enjoy the snow that we have, although we did not get as much as we have in these past few years.

Focus on yourself. You should be front and center in your life. Take care of your mental and physical health. These tips I have given you should be quite beneficial to those who are struggling.

Hang in there friends, it’s almost spring. And time for Bison football games.