Rookie quarterbacks struggle in week two

It was not a banner day for rookie signal callers

Wilson had a day to forget in his second start as a pro.

Week two was not a good week to be a rookie quarterback in the National Football League. Every rookie quarterback that played this week had an underwhelming performance. What we saw from these rookies was a lot of turnovers, not a lot of yards and only one touchdown pass combined. That is a bad combination when it comes to winning games in the NFL. I know this was only week two of their first NFL season, but these performances may be reason for concern.

Mac Jones

I will say this about Mac Jones this week: he was the best of all the rookie quarterbacks — he just didn’t do much. His team got the win, but I can say his defense forcing four turnovers had something to do with that. Jones just had a lot of empty drives this week having to punt the ball five times. However, if he can start generating points in these drives, the Patriots might be a team to look out for in the AFC.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields is the only rookie on this list that got his first real action this week. Last week he only played five snaps with Andy Dalton being the starter ahead of him. This week, however, with Dalton going down with an injury, Fields got his first real chance to play in the regular season, playing 42 snaps in this game. Again, the problem was that he didn’t do much. The rookie from Ohio State finished with under 100 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Still, the Bears did pick up a victory, but his defense did most of the work. Chicago forced four turnovers, one of those being a Roquan Smith pick-six, as Joe Burrow had one of his worst games as a pro.

Trevor Lawrence

During the first quarter I thought that Trevor Lawrence looked amazing. After one quarter, he had 71 passing yards and a touchdown. He continued to looked like all he was hyped up to be. Then through the next three quarters, I watched as he fell apart. Jacksonville did not score a touchdown the rest of the game as Lawrence racked up two turnovers and barely finished the game with over 100 passing yards. Coming after a lackluster performance last week has me wondering if the pressure of being the number one overall pick in the most QB-heavy first round draft class in years, is having a negative effect on him.

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson had the worst rookie quarterback game by far this week. Wilson’s first two pass attempts of the game were picked off. His team ended the game without a touchdown and he finished with four turnovers. Being the second overall pick in this year’s draft comes with some expectations, but this week was not his week as he was thoroughly outplayed by someone drafted 13 spots after him. Wilson will look to rebound next week against the undefeated Denver Broncos