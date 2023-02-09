Romcoms to Cuddle Up For

Even if you don’t have a Valentine

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day with a special someone or alone, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to watch a few romcoms, eat chocolate like there’s no tomorrow, and cry when the characters finally realize they love each other because you definitely weren’t expecting that. Anyway, here are a few romcoms that I know have caused me to shed a tear.

Dirty Dancing

Featuring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as Johnny Castle and Frances “Baby” Houseman, this movie tells the story of 17-year-old Baby falling in love with her dance instructor. As Baby, her father’s perfect daughter, begins to rebel and Johnny struggles to keep his job at the vacation spot, their forbidden love story unrolls. This is available on Vudu.

10 Things I Hate About You

This is the stereotypical story of the girl who believes she is above the patriarchy, Kat Stratford, who falls for the bad boy with a soft spot for her, Patrick Verona. With the beloved Heath Ledger playing Patrick, this movie is filled with comedy and the scene where Kat professes how little she actually hates Patrick.

The Notebook

Now if you’re looking to experience some serious heartache, this one’s for you. This movie is the definition of what soulmates are and truly defines loyalty as Noah, played by Ryan Gosling, and Allie, played by Rachel McAdams, defy the odds and live happily ever after. Although the plot isn’t very realistic, it’s sometimes good to fantasize about this type of love story.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

If you’re looking for a plot where both sides of the relationship have ulterior motives but still end up falling in love, this one’s for you. Also, if you love Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, they play the lead roles of a writer for a popular magazine and an advertising executive. The drama that plays out in this movie is everything, so I highly recommend it.

Set It Up

This one goes out to all of my hopeless romantics who also have full-time jobs. The director of this film completely understands that there is such a thing as having no time to fall in love, so she created a story that takes care of that problem. This entire film revolves around the fact that Charlie and Harper hate their bosses. I wouldn’t consider this a friends-to-lovers trope though because the bond that comes from their initial rivalry is the exact outline of enemies to lovers.

La La Land

I might be a little biased when it comes to this movie, but what can I say: I’m a sucker for a good musical. With that, I will say that if you are indeed not a sucker for a good musical, this one will probably just end up convincing you differently. The chemistry between Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was too good, but the number of tears I cried at the end of this movie was not.

If you love a story about two people following their dreams together and defying the odds, you’ll love this movie! I can say with complete confidence that this is probably in my top 3 favorites.

This list could go on forever, but I can guarantee that there is something for everyone out there. So whether you’re cuddled up with someone or simply eating popcorn alone, you’ll be able to find a rom-com perfect for you!