Roder named Summit League Track Athlete of the Week

Coming off strong performances in multiple events for the Bison, North Dakota State University’s Cody Roder was named Summit League Track Athlete of the Week.

Roder, a senior sprinter from Bemidji, Minn., anchored the 4x400m men’s relay team to the fifth-fastest time in school history of 3:09.78. That time was good for a first-place finish in the event at the Stanford Invitational held on the campus of Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. Roder, who teamed up with Jacob Levin, Adrian Harris, Jacob Rodin in the event, ran a time of 46.7 for his leg of the relay.

Roder also logged his personal-best outdoor time in the 400m dash of 47.77 which led all Bison men in the event. Roder’s time earned him a seventh-place finish in Stanford, and it is the fastest 400m time in the Summit League thus far this outdoor season.