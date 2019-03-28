My road pet peeves

Here’s what should never happen on the road

See the car driving super close behind in the bottom right? Yeah that stuff irritates me.

Throughout my year and a half or so of living in Fargo, I have come to two conclusions. The obvious, I think Fargo is one of the worst cities in America if you consider everything. Second, people in Fargo are terrible drivers. No city actually has “good” drivers, but half the people in Fargo need to retake their driver’s test.

I will admit, however, the conditions don’t make driving the easiest thing ever. The roads barely get plowed, snowbanks are so big you can’t even see who’s coming when turning onto a busy street and half the time there’s a blizzard. Even without these conditions, people are still awful drivers. Let me tell you some things you shouldn’t do as a driver.



Don’t get so damn close that your bumper is a foot away from the backside of my car. There’s plenty of road for both of us, buddy. Get in the other lane or move the hell back. This is one of the more stupid things you can do, especially in a city like Fargo. You really want to risk rear-ending me? It’s entirely possible consider how icy the roads are.

It makes me so mad when I see a person riding so close behind me. It just makes me think, “Wow, are people really that impatient?” It just baffles me how often this happens. I always make sure I can see all the tires of the car in front of me. If you can’t, then you’re riding too close. For everyone’s sake, don’t do this. It’s not worth it, and once you rear-end someone and get your bumper taken off, you’ll kick yourself for not allowing room to stop.



Don’t merge onto a road if you clearly see I’m coming up fast. People are always turning onto a road despite the fact that you will hit them unless you switch lanes or slow down. It just creates havoc for everyone and can easily be prevented. Wait until you have room to merge without making people account for your lazy self, and then do it.



Don’t ride right next to me. If I’m driving, I don’t want to be parallel with another vehicle the entire time. It’s awkward, unnecessary and just dumb. If I speed up, don’t speed up with me. If I slow down, don’t take your foot off the gas pedal. Go at the speed you were originally maintaining, and I will adjust accordingly.



Don’t block me if I throw on my blinker. Let me get over. You wouldn’t believe how many inconsiderate imbeciles are on the roads these days. Sometimes I need to get over to hit an exit coming up in a few tenths of a mile. If that’s the case, create room so I can get in. It will literally take five extra seconds, and you’re saving someone five extra minutes because they won’t have to take an alternative route. People make mistakes and navigations aren’t always right, so cut them some slack.



Don’t cut people off. Yes, if one puts their blinker on, let them over, but make sure they have it on for a couple seconds. Don’t just throw on your blinker and try to “shoot the gap.” It makes people stop on a dime and is a recipe for disaster. If you’re going to switch lanes, do it the right way, for everyone’s sake.



People just need to be more careful and consider all consequences when driving. There are so many things that can go wrong for some of the maniacs we see on the road. Sometimes I feel like people seem to want to get into a crash the way they drive. The second you get in a crash, you immediately regret the action that caused the crash.

Don’t let that happen to you. Drive safe to avoid that. You won’t be late, I promise. You’ll get to your destination. Life will go on. There’s no rush. Unless you’re late for work, which then I can maybe understand. Just be smart on the roads, people. They’re full of ice.

