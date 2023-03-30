Move stuns Bison administrators and fans alike

In a shocking move to all involved, North Dakota State University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dave Richmann has left the program to pursue a personal business opportunity. Richmann, who had just completed his ninth season in charge of the men’s program at NDSU, leaves the program with a record of 190-126, a winning percentage of .663. He also has taken the Herd to eight Summit League Championship games and three NCAA Tournament appearances. He is the second-fastest coach in NDSU history to reach 100 wins — and the fastest in the school’s Division I era.

NDSU went 25-8 under Richman’s guidance in the 2019-20 season, cruising to a sweep of the Summit League regular season and tournament titles. In 2018-19, Richman coached the Bison to a Summit League Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament First Four victory over North Carolina Central — the second Division I tournament win in school history.



In his first season as head coach, Richman guided the Bison to the 2015 Summit League regular season and tournament championships and their third NCAA Tournament bid in seven years. He led NDSU to 23 victories – the most by any first-year Division I head coach that season – earning him Summit League Coach of the Year honors.





Richman was the first rookie coach since 1983-84 to earn the league’s Coach of the Year award. He was also a finalist for the 2015 Joe B. Hall Award, which is presented annually by CollegeInsider.com to the top first-year head coach in college basketball.

Men’s basketball head coach Dave Richmann

One would think that with a record like that, a coach like Dave Richmann would be leaving NDSU for another program more well-known for their basketball program. But, in a move even more difficult to believe than Richmann leaving the program, to begin with, the reason why he is leaving is a bit baffling.

Richmann is opening a business in hypnosis and mind control.

Anyone who has followed the men’s basketball program during the Richmann era knows that one of the hallmarks of his teams is mental toughness and finishing strong. In fact, when looking at the previous five seasons, one can see the Bison really shine in the second half of the season and at tournament time.

Over the last five seasons, North Dakota State has finished with a record of 70-26 in games after the holiday break including a 32-7 record at home. Included in that 70-26 performance is a 9-3 showing in Summit League and NCAA Tournament games.

Richmann, for his part, appeared to be uninterested in explaining this move. “I appreciate your question, but I’m not really focused on my basketball experiences, and I hate to talk about myself.”

Hypnosis and other mind control practices like them have been growing in practice. The power of the mind is a horizon that is being breached more and more all the time, not only in the sports world. Self-practices include mindfulness and meditation, positive reinforcement and breathing exercises. The world of mind control is exploding.

“I don’t really care,” Richmann claimed. “And I don’t care how loud that is printed. I’ve got friends in the business and there are important players in the business and other leaders in the business, but I care about one business and my players and making this business better every day.”

The search is already underway for a replacement.