Review: Pete Davidson tells all in raunchy, refreshing special_AM_VM_LB

The comedian shows a bright personality after many extensive hardships.

Pete Davidson has had a tough time in the media over the past five years, to say the least. The comedian went through an engagement (and breakup) with Ariana Grande, was in hot water for various jokes he made on the late-night television show “Saturday Night Live”, and caused a terrifying suicide scare in 2018.

The controversial events included targeting politician Dan Crenshaw for his eyepatch, as well as comparing the Catholic church to R. Kelly. These jokes didn’t exactly put Davidson in the best position as a public figure, but they certainly turned “Pete Davidson” into a household name.

After facing countless hurdles and life obstacles, Davidson has finally released his long-awaited first Netflix special, “Alive In New York”.

The one-hour special is raunchy and offensive to many, but above all, truthful to the audience. Davidson has faced recent times darker than one could imagine, yet he still finds a way to use comedy to express his emotions and what he’s going through.

The standup is different than one would expect of the typical comedy set. Davidson reflects on the past few years of his life and how he reacted in certain situations, causing the set to resemble more of a tell-all than a comedy show. There is still no shortage of laughs from start to finish as Davidson tells his side of the many stories.

Some of the events Davidson has been avid about the negativity of social media use over the past year and has been vocal about his absence from such platforms.

In the special, Davidson takes the time to recount dozens of events and public stories, in which some of them are sure to have him thrown in hot water on such social media. Celebrities, LGBTQ communities and political groups were all given their share of targeted jokes that may not be responded to with complete positivity.

Davidson seemed to walk back on the infamous apology to politician and war veteran Dan Crenshaw for the eyepatch-related joke on SNL. The comedian admitted to being “forced to apologize” on live television but says that he’s moved on from the incident, as should everyone else.

While many famous comedians would steer away from sensitive subjects, Davidson dives in headfirst. Davidson’s father was a firefighter who passed during the events of 9/11 when Pete was only seven-years-old.

Pete finds a method of coping with this trauma through comedy and feels more comfortable than ever when shining a light on the memories of his father.

The content and jokes that Davidson brought were mostly on point, as they laughed along through most of the set. However, there were a handful of jokes that didn’t stick with much of the audience as they came and went without a laugh.

Davidson has proved in this special that his ceiling of potential is as high as he often is. He has nothing but time to create new material that is sure to hit in the right crowd, given that he is in the right headspace.

Despite missing the mark on critical jokes and offending various large groups, he is adamant about creating comedy for himself and his fans, rather than critics.

It’s evident that he finds a light in humor after the dark times, and he isn’t going to let anyone stop him from enjoying his time on stage.

Review: 4.5/5