Review: NDSU Hosts First-Ever Drag Show

Don’t be a drag, be a queen.

On Thursday, Campus Attractions hosted NDSU’s first-ever drag show at the Memorial Union. It was a night to remember full of comedy, dancing and impressive splits to remember.

All the drag queens featured work at the Gay 90s bar in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Students got to see four queens total, two who were experts in their craft and two who were incoming performers. Anita Rivera, Jenna Taye Leah, Brandona Dupri Laresse and Shea Heaux were the performers featured in the event.

The show had all four queens dance to multiple songs while walking in their beautiful dresses and high heels. The show ended with a final group number, Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

While they danced around, the performers took pictures with the audience. The night ended with a photo shoot outside the stage.

The night was full of laughs, dancing, a professor who wasn’t shy to attend and a lot of “YAAASSSS” screamed from the audience.

This was my first time attending a drag show and in my opinion, it was such a great experience. NDSU students and staff sat together, enjoying performers doing what they like to do.

The amount of support in the room was great. Everyone was clapping, dancing and people even walked to the stage to give the women dollar bills, in return getting something extra from the queens.

I recommend going to a drag show whenever possible because it’s such a fun time. You meet great people while you watch queens dance around and do flips on stage, all while wearing heels.