Review: Lady Gaga Stuns at Super Bowl LI

The camera panned upward as Lady Gaga stood above the stadium, proudly wearing a fancy silver outfit with matching eye makeup. She started her set list with patriotic songs, belting “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land.” Then she took a page from the Pledge of Allegiance, quoting “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

While Gaga started her performance, hundreds of drones behind her simulated the night sky before forming the American flag. Then, in a blaze of glory, Lady Gaga jumped off the top of the stadium in one of the most memorable moments of the night.

After the jump, Lady Gaga descended onto the stage like a queen reclaiming her throne. Her acrobatic tricks were definitely impressive: hanging by two simple cables attached to her waist and nailing complex choreography are not easy tasks, but Gaga made them look effortless. She sang old classics, like “Poker Face,” “Born this Way,” “Telephone” and her claim to fame “Just Dance.” Then, her performance got a bit more intimate with a newer song, “Million Reasons,” while saying hi to her parents at a dramatic piano setup.

The climax of the year’s biggest performance has Gaga donning booty shorts and stylish football pads while absolutely killing her last song, “Bad Romance.” All the dancers for the set were flawlessly synced, hitting the intricate and high-energy moves precisely and fabulously. Gaga surrounded herself with professionals, and it showed.

Going into the performance, many were expecting Gaga to make some sort of political statement about Donald Trump, who she has been outspoken against in the past. Before performing, Lady Gaga stated that inclusivity and equality have always been important principles to her and that would be reflected in her performance.

While there was no blatant message or outright protest evident at the show, Gaga managed to stick to her guns and promote equality in several ways. Songs like “This Land Is Your Land” really emphasized how Gaga feels about how America should treat outsiders, and her song “Born this Way” was incredibly powerful, especially in front of Vice President Mike Pence, who hasn’t been the strongest supporter of LGBT rights.

At the end of her iconic performance, Lady Gaga ended it in a truly fitting way: epically dropping the mic then jumping off the stage and into the history books.