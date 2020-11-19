Review: Future and Lil Uzi Vert go out of this world on ‘Baby x Baby Pluto’

The rapper’s cap off successful years for the both of them with a collaborative project

Lil Uzi Vert Twitter | Photo Courtesy

The album is expected to make a large first-week debut from anticipation alone.

Future and Lil Uzi Vert have had two very different career paths, to say the least. While Future had a slow climb (over the last eight years) to the level of fame he currently resides at, Lil Uzi Vert had a rapid ascension to soaring heights since 2017. Regardless of how they made it to the top, they’re settling in and enjoying the luxuries that come with fame and status.

Earlier this year, Future released an overwhelming 21-song project, High Off Life, that was well-received amongst fans and critics alike. After nearly three years of building anticipation and teasing fans, Lil Uzi Vert finally released his magnum opus, Eternal Atake. The album, which was received with immense critical acclaim, was followed with a “double album” known as Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 that blessed fans with another 14 tracks.

Needless to say, both artists have had a large and successful year. While most assumed they would celebrate their success and fall back into their respective music studios to work on the next large solo project, they assumed wrong. To run a victory lap is an understatement, as Future and Lil Uzi Vert has begun their season of giving early with a 16-track collaborative album, known as Pluto x Baby Pluto.

The album, clocking in at just under an hour, couldn’t display Future and Lil Uzi Vert in their natural environment any better. Throughout the album, the two casually trade lyrics back and forth as they soak in the success and, simply put, have fun celebrating.

The two were more than okay holding their ground, as the project is free of any guest appearances or features. The album wasn’t the only promotional piece of entertainment that arrived, as the two released a music video to the album’s eighth track, “That’s It.”

The video shows the two artists hanging out outside and with a plethora of female soccer players. It’s important to note that Lil Uzi Vert is wearing a bucket hat and carrying a sword throughout the video – because he can.

Standout tracks from the album include the aforementioned “That’s It,” the opening track “Stripes Like Burberry,” as well as the energetic “Sleeping On The Floor.” From the album’s explosive beginning to its celebratory conclusion, the rapper’s do little to venture outside of their norm.

While both Future and Lil Uzi vert deliver the same lyrics they’ve given for multiple years now over slightly different instrumentals, the album can lose many unfamiliar music listeners along the way. With many songs sounding similar, it’s no surprise to hear that they made this album for fans of either, or both, Future and Lil Uzi Vert.

This album, in essence, is for those that simply wanted to hear the two popular rappers collaborate on a much larger level than ever before. It seems that most music they release together tends to sell, so why wouldn’t they have some fun and see what happens in the studio when they create a full project? While Pluto x Baby Pluto may not carry much cultural impact, it sure is a fun ride to space and back.

Review: 3.5/5