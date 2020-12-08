Review: DaBaby pays tribute to his late brother on ‘My Brother’s Keeper’

The project primarily revolves around the loss of one of his closest supporters

DaBaby Twitter | Photo Courtesy

His brother passed away earlier in November.

DaBaby has been on a hot streak for nearly two years, often rapping about his new luxury-filled lifestyle. After hits including “Suge,” “BOP” and “ROCKSTAR” with frequent collaborator Roddy Ricch, fans have learned to expect an identical flow and beat with slightly altered lyrics from each new music release.

With the surprise release of “‘My Brother’ Keeper (Long Live G),” fans find DaBaby at his most vulnerable in music that they’ve seen to date. The artist tragically lost his brother, Glenn Johnson, who reportedly committed suicide after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This project represents a rare moment in the artist’s career, as it contains a select number of tracks that have a substantial amount of subject matter, rather than the standard braggadocio lyrical content DaBaby is used to rapping on.

On the opening track, “Brother’s Keeper,” DaBaby opens up on what he wishes he could’ve said to his brother before he was gone. DaBaby raps, “Though you was the oldest so you got it worst / You was the oldest so you got it first / I was the baby so I got it easy / Remember us cussin’ and fightin’ in church.”

While the project is largely dedicated to his brother, DaBaby still offers a handful of tracks for fans that don’t focus on the loss of his brother. On songs such as “8 Figures” with Meek Mill and “Handgun” with NoCap and Polo G, listeners see DaBaby in his natural environment with his standard recycled flow and lyrics.

While it’s touching that the project is dedicated to the loss of one of his closest peers, it’s evident that the project was somewhat thrown together and released as soon as possible. The project consists of seven songs and clocks in at just under 20 minutes. Sadly, the music tends to go in one ear and out the other, as the beats and flows are nearly identical from start to finish as if the project is one extended song.

While DaBaby himself has had a controversial past since his rise to fame and the handling of such weight, it’s heartbreaking to see him face the loss of his brother Glenn. Losing a loved one is challenging for most, and DaBaby sees this tribute as a healing experience for himself.

The album’s primary takeaway message, which is for the listener to get help should they feel they need it, is one that everyone can embrace no matter their stance on the genre or artist.

Review: 3/5