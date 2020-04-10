Resources offered to students to help cope with added stressors

Graphic by Cassandra Tweed | The Spectrum

The many ways students can utilize university programs while social distancing

As students are faced with uncertainty, stress and even isolation, North Dakota State is continuing to offer resources to help students’ mental health and well being.

Casey Lundin, a student at NDSU, spoke about some of the challenges he’s faced with the switch to online classes and how he’s dealing with the change.

“Procrastinating has probably become more of a problem just due to the fact that deadlines are basically just offered in blocks in my case as opposed to a daily or weekly basis,” Lundin said.

“The only thing keeping structure right now is the few online appointments that I have and my work schedule.” Lundin said.

This lack of normalcy has also hurt students social well being, “The lack of social interaction can take away the one outlet that many students use to cope with the stuff happening around them. Depression is likely running rampant and online classes really just enforce that as they seem less serious.”



As for the resources the university is offering students, Lundin said he is satisfied with what NDSU has done so far.

“NDSU has done a good job offering its resources, but I feel like students haven’t done a good job of taking advantage of them,” Lundin said.

“Stuff like the weekly mass emails that say respond to this if you’re having any issues really do work. I feel like most students ignore stuff like that.” Lundin said.

The Director of the counseling center, William Burns, talked about the services they’re still offering to students and gave some advice on how students can manage stress during the pandemic.

Burns suggested making connections with people through social media. “I would say to have some face-to-face interactions, but since that’s not possible, social media is a good option.”

Burns also recommends that students go outside to get fresh air and continue to stay healthy and active as they normally would.

Burns also said students should maintain structure keeping their days, “…as normal as possible.”

Some more advice Burn gave was how students can deal with uncertainty and how to cope if they’re worried about family or friends. In these circumstances, Burns suggested again that students keep their normal schedules to feel that they have control.

Burns added that the counseling center groups are available for interested students as he mentioned the graduate student groups were starting this week.

Students can still call the counseling center office at (701) 231-7671 to schedule an appointment as counselors are now meeting with students through video chats and offering phone consultations with students who have concerns about others.

Students can visit the counseling center website (https://www.ndsu.edu/counseling/) to check out additional resources and workbooks put together discussing how students can manage anxiety.

ACE tutoring is still offering course help to students online through Blackboard Collaborate.

Undergraduate students have been receiving weekly emails from a staff member as NDSU launched an outreach program on March 26. Students are able to email any questions they have to their assigned staff member to either talk to them directly, or be referred to someone else.

The Residence Hall Association (RHA) has also been helping students feel connected by offering virtual events held on Zoom. Some of the events include virtual bingo and paint nights. The RHA is also connecting students as they can sign up for a virtual pen pal who they can send emails to.

Students can find additional resources on the NDSU website and check emails as information is being provided.