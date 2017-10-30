Reports of UFO Sighting Only the Beginning

THE SPECTRUM | BRENNA MUELLER

UFO sightings are on the rise here at NDSU.

This last Saturday, at 3:47 a.m., some straggling freshmen made their way home from a night of fun. Sally Seward and Natalie Harker, roommates in Seim Hall, were astonished when a bright light appeared over Newman Outdoor Field. As the light came into focus, they described a sort of light orb hovering above the field.

“Both of us were quiet for a while,” Seward said. “We just kept staring because neither of us wanted to admit what we thought we were seeing. I thought, ‘This has to be the alcohol talking. That can’t possibly be what I think it is.'”

Harker chimed in saying, “I thought I was crazy. It had to be my obsession with ‘Stranger Things’ catching up with me. Aliens aren’t real.”

As they continued to their dorms, the two girls heard a strange noise coming from the direction of the apparent UFO. They described the noise as a “sort of grinding metallic” sound, stating that it didn’t sound natural and they had never heard a noise like that before.

“After we heard that sound, the street went black and we broke into a dead sprint back to the dorm,” Seward said.

“There is no way to describe the extreme fear that rushed through me in that moment,” Harker added. “It was right then that I convinced myself we weren’t crazy — something out of this world really was happening.”

Seward and Harker weren’t the only ones who noticed strange things happening throughout campus last weekend. Over the course of two days, there were reports of strange electricity outages, rust and a peculiar gooey liquid in the dorm bathrooms and unidentifiable languages and noises heard coming through the thin walls.

These reports were consistent through Saturday and into Sunday afternoon. It wasn’t long before the students began spreading rumors of aliens within their midst. The fear echoed throughout campus and caused many students who weren’t experiencing these strange happenings to question the sanity of their peers.

As this paranormal activity continues, we can only wonder, have aliens been among us this whole time? Is our neighbor really our neighbor? Why would they reveal themselves now?

It may be the cause of the Halloween spirit, but something strange is definitely happening on the campus at NDSU. The question is, what do we believe to be true?