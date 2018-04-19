Record Store Day Preview: Where to Go

LAURA ELLEN BRANDJORD | Photo Courtesy

The FM area is ready to fulfill every audiophile’s dreams this RSD.

Record Store Day is coming this Saturday, April 21.

The Fargo-Moorhead area is full of amazing local music and music lovers alike, which means we know how to celebrate the annual Record Store Day. Start your game plan now to snatch up the best RSD releases and cop some free merchandise in the area.

Orange Records

Popular downtown record haunt Orange Records is poised for the holiday, armed with a hefty list of nearly 100 limited edition RSD releases ordered. If you had your eye on something on the official RSD list, chances are they’ll have it. An added plus is the regional and local music the shop stocks.

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Vinyl Giant

Celebrating Record Store Day with their second annual block party, Vinyl Giant is looking to make this year’s bash bigger and better than the last. With an impressive order of approximately 75 different exclusive RSD releases, you could easily empty your wallet before even getting to the shop’s inventory. The shop will also have a raffle for a vinyl boxset of Childish Gambino’s award-winning “Awaken, My Love” with a virtual reality headset. Apart from the records themselves, Vinyl Giant will also have other merch available such as turntable mats, apparel and stackable record crates.

Record Store Day shopping is a long process, and as essential we all think our vinyl records to be, it is nice to eat every once in a while too. The shop has you covered here too with bacon and donuts in the morning and grilled food in the afternoon. Fargo Brewing Company will be supplying local brews throughout the day as well.

True to block party form, Vinyl Giant will also have local bands performing throughout the day. Safe to say Vinyl Giant definitely knows how to reel in audiophiles and have them stay awhile.

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Entertainment:

Jon Walter 11 a.m.

CropDusters 12:30 p.m.

XPLOR 2 p.m.

Mother’s

Moorhead’s resident record store is planning their biggest and best Record Store Day celebration yet. Not only did they increase their order of RSD exclusives by 50 percent, they are offering 20 percent off used records and CDs to their Facebook and Twitter followers, free Caribou Coffee and donuts for those eagerly waiting in line at 8 a.m., free snacks and beverages all day and countless door prizes and drawings. Some of these drawings include two tickets to the Fargo Blues Fest, a Junkyard Brewing gift basket and $30 Würst Bier Hall gift cards.

Local talent will also be performing throughout the day and have merch available for purchase.

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Entertainment:

Old Man Lama 12 p.m.

Sinematic 12:45 p.m.

Catillac Kats 1:30 p.m.

Go Murphy 2:15 p.m.

Pat Lenertz 3 p.m.