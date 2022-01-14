Recipe of the Week

Homemade chicken tortilla soup

This is one of my favorite recipes to make when it starts to get cold outside. This is a recipe that my family has been making for years and has become a staple in my college apartment. The soup is inexpensive to make but has loads of flavor.

Here is what you are going to need for the recipe:

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1-2 peppers, sliced

5 cups chicken broth

1 can of black beans

1 can of corn

1 can diced tomatoes

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened

½ cup of shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups cooked chicken

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon white sugar

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

In a large pot melt the butter over medium heat. After the butter is melted add the onions and bell peppers. (I choose to use two bell peppers because I like them. If you prefer less bell pepper, use only one.) Cook the onions and bell pepper until they are softened, or about 8-10 minutes.

After the vegetables have softened, sprinkle in the cornstarch, chili powder, salt, white sugar, onion powder, garlic powder, ground cumin and cayenne pepper. Mix contents well.

Next, add the chicken broth, corn, diced tomatoes and softened cream cheese. (It is important to use softened cream cheese as it will melt and mix in better.) Continue to cook over medium-high heat until the cream cheese has completely melted.

Next, stir in the cooked chicken. (You can cook the chicken however you like as it will take on flavor from the soup. You can also you a rotisserie chicken if you are in a time crunch.) Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese.

Now is the time to taste the soup and add any other seasonings for personal taste. (I prefer the soup to be spicier, so I add more cayenne pepper and some Cajun seasoning.)

Finally, serve while warm and top with sour cream, tortilla chips and cilantro if desired.

This soup keeps well and is almost as good warmed up as it is fresh from the pot.

To make this recipe vegan, leave out the chicken and substitute chicken broth for vegetable broth. Also substitute butter, cheese and cream cheese for vegan options. I recommend coconut cream in place of cream cheese.