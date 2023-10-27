North Dakota State University (NDSU) is embracing the spirit of Halloween with a spine-tingling culinary event that promises to satisfy both ghoulish cravings and adventurous taste buds. The “RDC Bar-BOO-Que” is set to take place at the Residence Dining Center (RDC) on Thursday, October 26, from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

This frightfully fun lunch, which welcomes daring souls to join in the Halloween revelry, will feature a hauntingly delicious menu crafted to provide a memorable dining experience.

For a price of $12 per attendee, or by using a meal plan, participants can indulge in a selection of themed dishes that are sure to send shivers down their spines. The “Bone Appetit” menu includes offerings like “Smoked Werewolf Ribs,” “Monster Mash Mac,” and “S.B.D. Baked Beans,” “Children of the Cornbread,” and “Dracula’s Dill-ite Potato Salad.”

The “Goblin’s Global” section tempts the adventurous with “Honey BBQ Manticore Wings,” “Baked Pot-of-Toes,” “Bewitching Broccoli Salad,” and “Dawn of the Bread-rolls.” Meanwhile, the “Ghoulish Grill” boasts treats like “Bigfoot’s Loaded Brats,” “Vegan Vampire Brats,” “Ghostbuster’s Grilled Cheese,” “Gargoyle Garlic Parmesan Chips,” and “Slasher Slaw.”

For those looking to create their own monstrous masterpiece, “Cryptid Creations” offers a “Build Your Own Nightmare Nachos” station. Guests can craft their concoctions with “Bar-boo-que chicken” and “Dragon-fire Burnt Ends,” along with an array of toppings, including “Jalapeno Queso,” “Barb-boo-que sauce,” “Fresh Jalapenos,” “Green Onions,” “Bacon Bits,” “Diced Tomatoes,” and “Cilantro.”

The spooktacular culinary journey doesn’t end with the main course. “Deadly Desserts and Drinks” include treats such as “Poison Apple Crisp with Vein-illa Ice Cream,” “Grave Dirt Cake,” “Monster Cupcakes,” “Scaredy-cat S’mores Bars,” and “Swampy Sarsaparilla Root Beer.”

For those seeking a more chilling experience, the “Petulant Potions” section offers “Franken-cheeseburger Soup” and “Scream-of-Tomato Soup.” And if you’re still feeling thirsty, the “Little Coffee Shop of Horrors” has a “Trick-or-Treat Special” (barista choice) and “Fire (Apple) Cider Cauldron.”

But the treats don’t stop at food. The event offers a chance for attendees to win some spooky prizes by dropping their names into a “deadly drawing.” The prizes include a “Witches Brew Mug,” a “Spooky Glow Throw Blanket,” and an “Emily Bat Squishmallow.”

This spooktacular culinary event is hosted by NDSU Dining, an organization committed to providing an unparalleled dining experience for students and guests. With multiple dining centers, coffee shops, and catering services, NDSU Dining aims to keep everyone coming back for more. Whether one is a daring diner or just looking for a fun way to celebrate the season, this event is sure to cast a spell on all who attend.