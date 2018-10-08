Rainy Day Tunes

Music makes all the difference. It reinforces and counteracts moods, sits next to you and tells you, “I know what you feel. I know what you are going through.” The following playlist serves as that warm blanket on rainy fall days.

‘Stormy Weather’ – Etta James

This is the song for rainy days. Not only do you get Etta James’ powerhouse vocals, the song is literally talking about it raining all of the time. Backed by violins, James moans: “Don’t know why/ there’s no sun up in the sky/ stormy weather/ since my man and I ain’t together/ keeps raining all of the time.” In all reality, the entire “At Last” album is just the right blend of soulful vocals and delicate lyricism that pairs well with a day spent watching the world through a rain drop speckled window.

Also check out: “Sunday Kind of Love” by Etta James; “How Long Do I Have to Wait For You?” by Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings; “You Don’t Miss Your Water (‘Til Your Well Runs Dry)” by Taj Mahal

‘All In a Daze Work’ – Kurt Vile

The former vocalist of The War on Drugs, Kurt Vile’s solo career has gone on more quietly. His recent full length collaboration with Courtney Barnett last year, “Lotta Sea Lice,” was critically acclaimed. However, in my opinion, his best work can be seen on his 2015 album “b’lieve i’m goin down…” Vile’s intricate acoustic pick work combined with soft reflective vocals give the songs a feeling of lullabies for the soul.

Also check out: “Stand Inside” by Kurt Vile; “Bite the Hand” by boygenius; “Streets” by Torgeir Waldemar

‘Rain’ – Adam Faucett

Adam Faucett’s most recent album, “It Took the Shape of a Bird,” is only six weeks old, yet it is already his most popular. The acoustic take on doom rock with Chris Cornell-esque vocals result in tracks that sound all at once fresh and nostalgic.

Also check out: “Dust” by Adam Faucett; “Pearl” by Adam Faucett; “Living On the Moon” by Adam Faucett; “You Never Really Knew My Mind” by Chris Cornell

