Put a ‘Twist’ in your Weekend

“What?” you yell for the third time. “I can’t hear you. This early 2000s Shania Twain song is way too loud.”

You think, “Hmm, if I just move around the table I can at least get closer to my friend. Then I will be able to hear her tell a story about the last time we went out downtown.”

As you get up from your highly desired seat, you realize it will be a chore to move around the crowd of people trying to squeeze past you. At the same time, you feel yourself wanting to get another drink.

You turn your head to look at the bar but see no space to order a beverage. The thought of having to wait 25 minutes to order one makes you angry.

“These two for ones are not worth it,” you yell to yourself.

Does this sound too familiar? Are you ready for a change? Look no further than the secret gem that is Twist.

Twist is a classy little bar and restaurant right next to Atomic Coffee on Broadway. It offers refuge from the downtown nightlife.

It’s comfy half-circle booths, soft lighting and quieter music offers a soothing alternative. This space challenges you to have deeper conversations or at the very least, allows you to. Don’t get me wrong, I love to hop bars downtown. However, it is nice to change it up from time to time.

Yes, I do admit, prices are a little steep for the average college student but fear not. For they have one of the sweetest happy hour specials on weekend nights. All drinks are half off.

That’s right. Have you always wanted to try a top shelf whiskey, but didn’t want to spend the money? Now is your chance.

Hey, I won’t judge if you stick with your well drinks. I ordered myself a long island tea and it was less than four dollars. And it wasn’t some small plastic happy hour cup. This was a tall glass of pure goodness.

I understand you and your friends have a downtown routine, but I challenge you to Twist it up.