Fargo Foodie| Pumpkin Spice Waffles

Waffles are a breakfast classic that can be served stuffed, topped and with a variety of flavors. The ideal waffle is this: fresh off the iron with a crisp exterior and a soft, fluffy interior.

Unlike pancakes, their floppy breakfast rival, waffles achieve a crisp exterior because of a higher sugar content within the batter, which allows them to easily caramelize when the batter hits the hot waffle iron.

In the spirit of fall, this recipe is for pumpkin spice waffles. They are just one item of many to match the flavor craze that includes everything from almonds to yogurt.

For those opposed to the pumpkin spice trend, I urge you to look past any reservations you may have and give these a try. They are soft, light, spice filled and just sweet enough to be a new breakfast favorite.

These waffles are great if made in a large batch and frozen for long lasting pre-made breakfasts. To reheat, simply pop in a toaster to regain the crispy exterior that belongs to those fresh off the iron.

The waffles are delicious when served with simply softened butter and maple syrup, but use your imagination to mix it up. Whipped cream, caramel syrup, toasted nuts and honey butter would also make great toppings.

The largest downside to making waffles, as compared to the simple pancake, is that they require special equipment in the form of a waffle iron.

However, a waffle iron’s usefulness is not limited to the waffle. A simple internet search will show uses that include making omelets, hash browns, pressed sandwiches or even reheating pizza.

In total, a waffle iron can be well worth the investment, and allow you to craft breakfast treats for years to come. Depending on iron size, this recipe makes about 20 waffles.

Pumpkin Spice Waffles Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

6 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground ginger

Pinch of salt

4 eggs

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 16-ounce can pumpkin puree

3 1/3 cups milk

1 stick butter, melted and cooled

Directions:

Heat a waffle iron according to its manufacturer’s instructions.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt.

In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, sugar, pumpkin, milk and butter. Beat until smooth.

Gently fold the flour mixture into the wet ingredients until just combined.

Spray both sides of the hot waffle iron with cooking spray. Add 1/4 cup portions of the batter to each square of your waffle iron. Close the top, and watch for a steady stream of steam to appear.

When steam is no longer or barely visible, use a fork to remove the waffles to a plate.

The length of cooking time will vary depending on the waffle iron, so it is important to read the manufacturer’s instructions.

Fully cooked waffles should have a deep, golden brown color and crisp exterior.

Serve the waffles with softened butter and pure maple syrup.